Shloka Mehta Takes Fashion Inspiration From Her Sister Diya Mehta Jatia For Isha Ambani Party

Shloka Mehta Takes Fashion Inspiration From Her Sister Diya Mehta Jatia For Isha Ambani’s Party

Akash Ambani’s wife Shloka Mehta picked a yellow peplum top with Gujarati traditional work skirt for Isha Ambani’s party. She took the style reference from her sister Diya Mehta. See both the looks here.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani hosted a party at her Worli residence on Sunday that was attended by the entire Ambani family. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, her son Prithvi, and Radhika Merchant chose traditional attires for the occasion. We were stunned to see how the daughter-in-laws Radhika Merchant and Shloka Mehta looked. Where Radhika picked a blue silk lehenga, Shloka Mehta, on the other side, wore a yellow-hued peplum choli with a traditional Gujarati printed long skirt. She completed the look with a multi-layered diamond neckpiece, matching bangles, dangling earrings, open tresses, and minimal makeup.

Shloka Mehta Gets Inspiration From Her Sister Diya Mehta

It seems like Shloka Mehta has taken some inspiration from her younger sister Diya Mehta who wore the similar skirt with scallop detailing on the hem. She added a pop colour ‘green’ to enhance the look. Diya wore this traditional Gujarati skirt with a green ruffle top in January 2023 for her brother-in-law’s mehendi. She shared her pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption, “You can never go wrong with a pop of colour! Picked a ruffle blouse and trusty sneakers to complete the look for a sunny soiree.”

Well nobody takes fashion and styling more seriously than the gorgeous Mehta sisters and needless to say they’re slaying in their very own version of Indo-western avatars.

Who is Shloka Mehta’s sister Diya Mehta?

Diya Mehta is Shloka Mehta’s younger sister who is known for her style and looks on Instagram. Diya had studied at Dhirubhai Ambani School, Mumbai, and later completed her further studies in fashion communication at a London college. Diya is an influencer, and model with over 101K followers on Instagram. She got married in April 2017 to Ayush Jatia, the managing director of Hardcastle Restaurants. They are proud parents to a baby girl.











