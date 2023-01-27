Shoppers Stop ties up with Earthi, Launches World’s 1st Kumkumadi Oil Face Sheet Mask

Read Time: 2 Minute, 15 Second

Shoppers Stop, India’s leading retail chain, has recently partnered

with Kerala-based Earthi, a luxurious Ayurveda brand, to launch the world’s first Kumkumadi Oil

face sheet mask as well as a wide range of ayurvedic skin care and personal care products.

Shoppers Stop will exclusively retail Earthi’s product portfolio drawing on its experience in the

Indian retail sector, distribution, commercial and go-to-market expertise and extensive

knowledge of the beauty, fragrances and skincare categories.

Earthi is a high-end ayurvedic brand that offers a wide range of products such as ayurvedic oils,

serums, creams, lotions, and conditioners. Earthi’s recent launch and collaboration with

Shoppers Stop is in sync with the brand’s aim to expand its product offerings in India’s fast-

growing ‘natural’ beauty industry.

The Kumkumadi Oil Face Sheet Mask is the world’s 1 st face mask to use traditional Kumkumadi

oil from plants native to India as its major ingredient. This breakthrough product is poised to

revolutionize the cosmetics industry by bringing old-world cures into the modern era. The mask

contains 100% natural ingredients to hydrate and revitalize the skin. Kumkumadi oil is rich in

antioxidants and vitamins, which aid in the reduction of wrinkles, brightening skin tone, and

overall improvement of complexion.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Biju Kassim – Customer Care Associate & President Beauty,

Shoppers Stop said, “Earthi is a perfect complement to Shoppers Stop’s diverse beauty brand

assortment. Our partnership with Earthi will make a significant contribution to our aim of

pioneering beauty by bringing to our customers the best in advanced ayurvedic skincare

solutions. We are in tune with what our customers are looking for and that includes expanding

our extensive premium beauty portfolio to bring curated ayurvedic and natural brand

propositions to them. We look forward to scaling our collaboration with Earthi and bringing

more exciting initiatives to our discerning customers with high expectations.”

Ms. Sandhya Vimal, Founder and Director Earthi said; “Our exclusive collaboration with

Shoppers Stop represents another step forward to bring the best that Ayurveda has to offer to

the Indian consumers. We have been thrilled by the response to the brand so far and are excited

to deliver an unparalleled product and customer experience with a partner like Shoppers Stop.

We look forward to bring our beauty expertise in Ayurveda to life through their pan-India

presence, omni channel approach and proven experience in departmental store retail and

specialised beauty format retail which makes them an ideal partner for us”.

Shoppers Stop has constantly evolved to serve the rapidly growing retail industry in India.

Shoppers Stop store retails over 500 of the finest international, national, and exclusive brands

spread across multiple categories all under one roof.

Price points: 299/- to 3000/-

Availability: Available across Shopper stop stores in India.

