Guru Purnima 2023: Shubh Mahurat, Puja Vidhi And Importance of Celebrating This Auspicious Day

Guru Purnima 2023: The day is dedicated to all the teachers or gurus who have been the guiding force throughout our lives.

Guru Purnima 2023: Celebrated widely all over the world by Hindus, Jains and Buddhist communities, the day acknowledges the contribution of teachers in our lives. From school, college days and moving ahead in our lives, teachers have played a very tremendous role. To honour and respect their guidance in our lives, we celebrate this day with a whole lot of grandeur and pop. Guru Purnima also observes Gautam Buddha’s first sermon to the first five disciples in Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh after he received enlightenment. This day also marks the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, who wrote the holy book Mahabharata.

Guru Purnima 2023: Date And Timing

Guru Purnima falls on Purnima Tithi (full moon day) in the month of Ashadha. The word Guru is dervied from the Sanskrit language where ‘Gu’ means darkness and ‘Ru’ means removal of darkness. This year it will be observed on July 03.

Guru Purnima 2023: Auspicious Time

Guru Purnima begins: 8:21 pm (2 July 2023)

Guru Purnima Completeion: 5:08 pm (3 July 2023)

Guru Purnima 2023: Significance And Celebrations

On this day, people worship their respective teachers or gurus. They bring them gifts, visit temples and offer respect to seek their blessings. Some people even observe fast to show respect to their guru while praying for his long life. This day is to thank our teachers and gurus who have inspired us to become better versions of ourselves. Guru Purnima is dedicated to all gurus who have been a guiding force in our lives.

Buddhists celebrate Guru Purnima in memory of Gautam Budhha’s first sermon at Sarnath. On the other hand, in yoga culture, guru purnima is believed to be the day when Shiva became the first guru and passed on the knowledge of yoga to the saptarishis.















