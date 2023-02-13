Sid Kiara Wedding Reception Style Check: Ambanis to Kapoors, Who Wore What at Red Carpet

Home

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted their reception in Mumbai on Sunday. Many Bollywood biggies and few big names attended the party. Let’s get into details of who wore what at Sid-Kiara’s wedding reception

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand reception last night in Mumbai. The couple invited their friends and big few names from the industry. It was a full star studded night-Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Neha Dhupia, and several Bollywood stars who made their way to the party. All celebrities dazzled with their sizzling attires last night. Let’s get into details of who wore what at Sid-Kiara’s wedding reception. Check full details!

Bollywood newlyweds, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted grand wedding reception in Mumbai last night. The couple opted matching black-hued ensembles. While Kiara slipped into beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a deep broad neckline and a small trail at the bottom. The actress accessorized it with a very heavy diamond studded neckpiece that stole the night. Sidharth, on the other hand, looked handsome as ever in blingy black suit.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt arrived with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception. Alia looked gorgeous in beige heavily embellished net saree with sleeveless blouse. Neetu Kapoor complemented her daugther-in-law’s look in a stunning printed floral green-and-red suit styled with open tresses and minimal makeup.

Kareena Kapoor And Karan Johar

Actress Kareena Kapoor arrived with his best friend, film director Karan Johar last night. While Bebo looked stunning as ever in ombré pink and white-hued saree with minimal glam and sleek bun. Karan, on the other hand looked dapper in black blazer, matching pants, a white shirt and a sleek tie.

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s son, Akash Ambani, with his wife, Shloka Mehta, attended Kiara Advani’s and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding reception party in Mumbai. While Shloka chose a black chiffon saree, Akash, on the other hand complemented his wife in a black blazer with matching straight fit pants

Disha Patani

Disha Patani ditched Indian wear and opted for sizzling turquoise blue sequinned backless top with matching thigh-high slit skirt.

Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput arrived solo last night. The diva looked glamours in beige embellished saree with halter neck blouse.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon made several jaws drop as she arrived in mesmerizing golden saree with subtle glam look.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty bought glitz and glam to the red carpet as she arrived in stunning statement saree gown.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal looked stunning as they arrived holding hands at Kiara and Sidharth’s party. While Varun looked handsome in a white blazer, shirt and black pants, Natasha wore a lavender lehenga set decorated with shimmering sequins and beadwork.

Ranveer Singh

While we all wondered, why Ranveer Singh arrived solo and not with his beautiful wife-actor, Deepika Padukone to glam the red carpet. However, Ranveer still managed to create fireworks with his dashing red blazer and black pants.

