Heatstroke: Signs, Symptoms And Prevention To Take During Heatwave Conditions

Heatstroke: Heatwave has already hit several parts of the country and mercury is rising day by day. With this sudden change in temperature, it is important to take precautions from Summer time illness like heatstroke.

Heatstroke Signs, Symptoms and Prevention: It is just the beginning of March but it feels like the mercury has directly arrived in peak Summers. Usually, it is a pleasant time around now after bidding adieu to Winters and welcoming happy Spring. While the fragrance of fresh bloom is surely in the air, but the temperatures are soaring high already. Even the government in India have started issuing advisory against heatwave that too in early March. Well, we know that global warming is a thing, right. However, with heatwave hitting parts of the country, heatstroke and summer related illness may rise too with rising temperature.

What is a Heatstroke?

Heatstroke is a common condition that is often caused due to overheating of the body. This is a result of prolonged exposure to heat, sun and physical exertion. When the body temperature shoots over 40 degrees Celsius, a person is likely to suffer from the condition.

Heatstroke or sun stroke as it is called, if not treated immediately can cause sever brain damage and harm functioning of internal organs as well.

Heatstroke Signs and Symptoms

As heatwave surrounds the country, it is paramount to take note of what can lead to heatstroke as it becomes pretty common while mercury shoots up during summer days.

Body temperature may increase upto 40 degrees Celsius due to physical exposure and exertion under sizzling Sun.

Fainting- It is one of the first signs that you are experience a heat stroke when in the Sun.

It is one of the first signs that you are experience a heat stroke when in the Sun. Dehydration is one of the major factors. It is extremely important to consume ample of fluids.

is one of the major factors. It is extremely important to consume ample of fluids. Throbbing headaches

Lack of sweat: Sweat helps in cooling down the body temperature but if the body is unable naturally cool it self, it is a sign you should not ignore.

Sweat helps in cooling down the body temperature but if the body is unable naturally cool it self, it is a sign you should not ignore. Rapid heartbeat and shallow breathings

and shallow breathings Behavioural changes like feeling confused, disoriented, nauseous

like feeling confused, disoriented, nauseous Vomitting is another sign.

Heatstroke Prevention and Treatment

Prevention

Stay Hydrated. Consume ample of fluids as body requires more water than usual during summers.

Do not exert yourself too much in the sun. Avoid going out during heatwave like conditions.

Wear light colored, looses and light weight clothes. Allow body to breathe.

Take cool baths to help lower body temperature.

Treatment

If someone is experiencing heatstroke, immediately seek medical help. Meanwhile the immediate action one must take are:

Get the person to cool and shady place away from Sun

Remove excess clothing allowing body to cool down and breathe

Shower the person with cold water

Drink water

Keep wet towels on the head

Stay hydrated, stay fit!











