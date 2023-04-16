SIKANDAR KHER TAKES ON AN UNUSUAL CASE AS A POLICE OFFICER  IN NETFLIX’S TOOTH PARI: WHEN LOVE BITES

An oddball victim; a questionable crime scene; a suspect whose existence is a myth; a misunderstood police officer and the key to solving this mystery – a tooth! Netflix’s upcoming romantic fantasy thriller – Tooth Pari: When Love Bites promises not just a love story but a whole lot more! Where a human dentist Roy (Shantanu Maheshwari) and a rebellious vampire Rumi (Tanya Maniktala) fall in love, their worlds collide and what follows next is nothing but a captivating visual spectacle with an immersive narrative. To add to this, Sub Inspector Kartik Pal, portrayed by Sikandar Kher, is at his investigative best and painstakingly follows clues only to land on the wrong suspect!

What starts as a case dismissed by his peers, takes Kartik on the ride of his life, professionally and personally. The mundane investigation turns into a revelation of hidden truths and startling stories that make him question his own beliefs on the existence of vampires.

Will Kartik be able to solve this mysterious case, or will he discover an unexplored side of himself?

When asked to explain the complexities of his role, Sikandar Kher said, “Kartik is a person that seems like an ordinary sub-inspector fighting his own demons but his world changes when he meets Rumi. The layers of the character begin to unfold as the plot progresses. Each character in Tooth Pari is very well defined with their own quirks & eccentricities; and I can’t wait for the audience to meet Kartik and indulge in his story.”

Know whether Kartik cracks this bizarre case, in Netflix’s upcoming romantic fantasy thriller ‘Tooth Pari: When Love Bites’ releasing on April 20th