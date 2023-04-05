Home

Lifestyle

Sitting Disease? 5 Effective Tips to Stay Healthy During Your Office Hours

Sitting disease, which is brought on by a lack of physical exercise, can promote obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease, among other health issues.



Sitting Disease: Does your 9 to 5 job demand you to remain seated at your desk and stare intently at your computer for extended periods of time? You may not be aware of it but doing this consistently for a long time might be detrimental to your health. The health difficulties that might arise from leading such a sedentary lifestyle are one of the main problems. Your health may suffer if you don’t move around enough throughout the day since your body needs it. Your general health may be put in jeopardy by all of this. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee says, “If you alternate periods of standing with periods of sitting at intervals of 30 minutes or 1 hour, you can actually reverse the problems associated with sitting for too long and optimize your body for a better metabolic state and improved well-being.” The health expert shares some simple lifestyle tips you may make to include movement while working.

4 EFFECTIVE TIPS TO STAY HEALTHY DURING OFFICE WORKING HOURS

Standing Desk: Just ordering one from a furniture store is all that is required. If your job requires you to work from home, this is a fantastic option to take into account. You might, however, choose a standing desk for yourself at work. Walking Meetings: If there is a little park outside your workplace and you are in a group of three or four, you may hold meetings there while strolling about. You may stroll around your home while having a Zoom conference if you have it running on your mobile device. Stretching: You might even stretch while you’re seated if you are working at a desk in your office because it has incalculable advantages for the human body. Deep Breathing: Practice deep breathing techniques like alternate nostril breathing and other breathing yoga poses. These workouts are simple to do at home and can energize you.

The nutritionist further says that following these suggestions will help you avoid spending hours sitting down and will shield you from a wide range of health problems in the future.











