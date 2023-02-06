Smt. Aparna Sen and Ms. Andrea Jeske flag off Move for Earth movement, a six-day Cycle Yatra across West Bengal to celebrate and inspire Climate Action by SwitchON Foundation

Read Time: 4 Minute, 13 Second

Smt. Aparna Sen, Ms. Andrea Jeske and Ms Priyadarshini Hakim flagged off Move for Earth movement, a six-day Cycle Yatra across West Bengal to celebrate and inspire Climate Action by SwitchON Foundation. The cycle yatra, which started from Kolkata today will cover 800km in Bengal passing through Ranaghat, Krishnanagar, Burdwan, Durgapur, Asansol, Purulia and culminate in Bankura on February 11, 2023.

Commenting about the initiative, Mr Vinay Jaju, co-founder of SwitchON Foundation said, “During the journey we wish to connect with the farmers, women and youth of the areas to address the issues of clean air and sustainable mobility, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy. We also plan to host a series of activities in cities, towns and villages across different states of India apart from West Bengal to build resilience with future friendly skills, technologies and practices to mitigate the climate crisis our planet Earth faces.”

Present at the occasion, Deputy Consul Ms. Andrea Jeske – Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Kolkata expressed, “I congratulate SwitchON Foundation for this great initiative and wish them our best wishes for the important task of awareness creation among the youths on environment and climate solutions”. She further added “Move for the Earth is a great way to connect our farmers and youth over the various climate solutions and encourage them to take action.”

“I am very happy that SwitchON Foundation is organizing this special initiative called ‘Move for Earth’. This is the most important issue and will certainly compliment the current efforts of state government to build awareness among farmers and youth, and inspire them to take necessary actions.” said Ms Aparna Sen, Indian Film Director.

Present at the occasion, Ms Priyadarshini Hakim said, “Kolkata is highly vulnerable to the climate crisis. I am very happy that SwitchON Foundation has undertaken this initiative. This is the most important issue and will certainly complement the current efforts of state government to build awareness among farmers and youth and inspire them to take necessary actions.”

SwitchON Foundation is a Kolkata based award-winning not-for-profit entity, working across four major verticals – Clean Energy, Water, Climate Smart Agriculture, Skilling and Sustainable Cities. The main motto of ‘Move for Earth’ movement is to celebrate and inspire Climate Action with a purpose to build a smarter and brighter future for ourselves, our children, our farmers and life on earth. The whole movement would cover cycling over 3,000 km across different states in East India.

Celebrating its 15 year anniversary SwitchON Foundation will engage with Farmers, Youth, Government, Financiers, Technologists and Civil Society Organizations through the Move for Earth journey and offer solutions to community-specific issues related to water, soil, energy and clean air that are directly impacting the livelihood and health of citizens. This movement aims to unite and amplify the collective voice of Climate Champions, equip communities with key tools, resources, new age skills and create a networked ecosystem for them to be the ambassadors of change.

This initiative will encourage urgent climate action and facilitate purposeful events and activities that will range from skill development training, stakeholder meetings, seed festivals and buyer-seller meets, to handicraft fairs, millet and tech expos, street art and puppet shows. In each state the ride will conclude with a Citizens Jury for Earth in which small groups of farmers and urban youth will interact with experts and get involved in the process of making recommendations on our collective future, leveraging the values of democratic decision making.

To celebrate and inspire climate action, 5,000 cyclists supported this initiative across 80 cities, and 10 states of India by riding on Sunday with pop-up cycle rides in their respective cities. Climate conscious folk cycled through their cities, villages and towns to amplify the collective voice of climate champions, equip communities with key tools, resources, new age skills, and create a networked ecosystem for them to be the ambassadors of change.

The pop-up cycle ride in Kolkata saw cyclists cycling in East Kolkata Wetlands – often referred to as the kidneys of Kolkata, Newtown and in the centre of the city . Similar pop-up cycle rides were organised by cycling enthusiasts and climate-conscious folk in cities, towns and villages, all with one common cause – to raise awareness and inspire climate action.

About SwitchON Foundation: Environment Conservation Society (SwitchON Foundation) is an award winning not for profit organization. Since 2008, SwitchON Foundation has led many innovative projects and incubated a number of highly successful ventures and initiatives in the areas of Renewable Energy Access, Agriculture & Livelihoods, Skilling & Education and Environment and Climate Change. In the past 15 years it has positively impacted more than 10,00,000 lives of people in these regions and reached out to more than 5000 villages in the Eastern, Western and North Eastern parts of India. The Mission is to bring about a change in society that is sustainable, equitable and long lasting; and the Vision is to promote sustainable livelihoods and addressing environmental challenges through innovative business models and technologies.

About Post Author admin oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net https://www.thetimesofbengal.com