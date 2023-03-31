Sonam Kapoor Looks Effortlessly Chic in DIOR Pink Pastel Ensemble With Traditional Jewellery

Home

Sonam Kapoor graced the DIOR ‘s show in Mumbai with style. She looked ethereal in a pink ensemble with traditional Kundan jewellery. See gorgeous pics.

Sonam Kapoor’s effortless chic look

Actress Sonam Kapoor is effortlessly stylish, who never fails to impress fans with her sartorial choices, made heads turn with her stunning look at the international luxury giant Christian Dior’s India-inspired pre-fall 2023 show, which is currently happening in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a couple of pictures of herself donning a Dior pastel pink outfit. Sonam looks gorgeous in a button-up pink dress that she paired with a matching blazer.

For accessories, Sonam Kapoor donned a statement gold traditional Kundan choker and earrings. To complete her look, she gave a fusion touch by wearing jutti styled heels and a potli clutch with embellishments. Sharing the pictures, the Ayesha actress wrote, “So excited to welcome Dior to India, showcasing the incomparable craft of our country and sharing with world.”

Earlier, Sonam shared a picture of the invite on her Instagram stories, and the package included a printed fan, a Lady Dior handbag, and a scarf, among other items. “So happy @dior so happy the house is showcasing the collection in India mumbai… cannot wait to see all that is done! Also thank you for the wonderful goodies,” wrote Sonam.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic Gateway of India, the French fashion brand celebrated the richness of Indian textiles and the show itself marks the first official calendar display by a prominent European luxury brand in India.

Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior’s currently artistic director of women’s collections has collaborated with Mumbai-based atelier Chanakya School Of Craft to put together the luxury brand’s ready-to-wear collection.

In fashion terminology, Pre-fall fashion referred to small capsule collections released by designers just ahead of the fall fashion shows in February, and arriving in stores in early summer. Pre-fall fashion is usually unveiled in a less formal, smaller-scale runway show to the primary Fall and Spring Fashion Week shows.

Taking to Instagram, Maria thanked India for its warm welcome and sharing a picture with Karishma Swali the CEO of Chanakya School Of Craft, Maria wrote “Last night’s evening celebrated in the most exciting and authentic way one of the most important projects of my life that I have shared with @karishmaswali77 and @nehalshahv for more than thirty years. I feel at home in this country and I am truly moved by last night’s celebrations. Thank you again,” she wrote.

