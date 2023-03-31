Sparkling in the Sun: How to Take Care of Your Diamonds this Summer

: As the temperatures rise, it is the season that we step out & enjoy the sun in all its glory. However, the summer months and outdoor activities can have an impact on your diamond jewelry, and it’s vital to care for them properly to preserve their luster and shine. After all, diamond jewelry is a valuable investment that can last a lifetime so it’s imperative to handle it with care to ensure it retains its sparkle and brilliance. In this article, we’ll explore some tips on how to take care of your diamonds during the summer, with guidance from De Beers Forevermark.

1. Protect Your Diamonds from chemicals-During the summer, we tend to use more sunscreen, insect repellent, and other lotions and sprays that contain chemicals that can be harmful to your diamonds. These chemicals can cause a buildup of residue on your jewelry, which can make your diamonds appear dull and lifeless. It’s best to apply these products before putting on your jewelry and to avoid spraying them directly onto your jewelry. It is advisable to remove your jewellery before applying or reapplying any products.

2. Avoid the sea & chlorine water-While swimming is a great way to beat the heat, it’s best to remove your diamond jewelry before taking a dip. Chlorine, saltwater, and other chemicals found in pools and the ocean can cause damage to your diamonds over time. These chemicals can also cause discoloration or tarnishing of the metal in your jewelry. Also, there’s risk of loss, as cold water in the pool will make your fingers shrink, or at the beach where it could not be easily found. Further, the dirt buildup can also degrade and dull the jewellery overtime.

3. Store them properly-Proper storage is key to preserving the beauty and brilliance of your diamonds. When not in use, store your diamond jewelry in a dry, cool place away from direct sunlight. Avoid storing your diamonds in a humid environment or in a place where they could come into contact with other jewelry items, which could cause scratches or damage. De Beers Forevermark suggests storing your diamond jewelry in separate zip pouches or wrapping them individually in soft muslin cloth rather than bundling them all up in one box to prevent scratches to the jewellery.

4. Keep your diamond sparkling- Every De Beers Forevermark diamond is distinct and unique. Like snowflakes, no two diamonds are alike which is why these precious gifts of nature need to be looked after regularly. During summers, sweat and dirt can build up on your jewellery, it’s important to regularly clean your jewelry. Once a week, soak your diamond jewelry in water with a few drops of mild soap for a few minutes. Use a soft toothbrush or any other small brush to clean off any dirt nestled in the undersides and grooves. Dry them with a soft cloth.

5. Handle with care- Diamonds may be the hardest substance on earth, but they are not indestructible. It’s important to handle your diamond jewelry with care to prevent accidental damage. Avoid wearing your diamonds during activities that could cause damage, such as sports, gardening, or household chores. When putting on or taking off your jewelry, be gentle and avoid pulling or twisting it.

In conclusion, taking care of your diamond jewelry during the summer requires some extra attention and care, but it’s well worth the effort to keep your gemstones sparkling the brightest. By following these simple tips from De Beers Forevermark your diamonds can maintain their beauty and brilliance to last a lifetime and become a cherished family heirloom.