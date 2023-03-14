Home

Spinal Health: 6 Simple Ways to Maintain A Healthy Back Naturally

Do you have a healthy spine, or do you frequently have back or neck pain like most people around the world? The good news is that your lifestyle changes can help you avoid neck discomfort and other ailments.



Spinal Health: In today’s world, determining the causes of back pain, whether they be a herniated disc, spinal stenosis, or strained muscles, might take some trial and error. In addition to dealing with back discomfort, you are also attempting to manage your health insurance, your work and family obligations, and other daily concerns. Maintaining a healthy spine is crucial for overall health and well-being. Mr K Madhavan, Managing Director, Peps Industries Pvt. Ltd shares some easy-to-do tips to help you maintain a healthy back and spine.

SPINAL HEALTH: 6 NATURAL WAYS TO MAINTAIN A HEALTHY BACK

Exercise Regularly: Exercising can help strengthen the muscles that support the spine, as well as improve flexibility and range of motion. Activities like walking, swimming, and yoga are all great options for spinal health. Practice Good Posture: Poor posture can put extra strain on your spine, leading to back pain and other issues. Try to maintain good posture when sitting, standing, sleeping and walking. Keep your shoulders back, chest forward, and ears over your shoulders. While sleeping, the right kind of sleep ingredients such as memory foam neck pillows and back support is needed to maintain the right posture. Right Mattress: As opposed to an outdated or soft mattress that causes the spine to sag, most people benefit from having a mattress that is firm enough to support their spine. There are various accessible types that can be useful, as long as you choose a mattress to offer the optimal support and sleeping posture for your condition. People with back problems are recommended to use a firm mattress to help ease back discomfort. Modern research, however, suggests that a medium or medium-firm mattress may be beneficial for the back. A good mattress should be firm enough to support your complete body despite being soft enough to adapt to your curves and prevent pressure points. A Good Night’s Sleep: If your partner’s movements wake you up, it could be an indication that your mattress isn’t providing adequate support or is past its prime and hence, in turn, can affect one’s spine due to disturbed sleep cycles. As a result, it is important to make those extra investments in purchasing premium quality sleep ingredients such as a mattress which caters to zero disturbance sleep which in turn takes care of one’s spine. Maintain a Straight Spine: If you sleep on your back, try putting a pillow between your legs to relieve pressure on the lower back. To keep the hips balanced for side sleepers, try putting a pillow between the knees. A neck cushion that supports the cervical spine might also be useful for some persons. Try out a few different kinds of pillows to see which one is most comfortable for you. A gripster can also provide the right amount of arm support which ultimately provides you with the required back support. Getting Quality Sleep & Managing Stress: Lack of quality sleep can make back pain worse. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night to give your body time to rest and recover. Stress can cause tension in your muscles, leading to back pain. Practice relaxation techniques like meditation or deep breathing to help manage stress.

In light of this, if you have difficulties falling asleep, it may be time to evaluate your needs and make the necessary changes. Purchasing a new mattress if your current one causes you to wake up stiff and aching. Making sleep a priority will keep your body and mind rejuvenated, protect your spine, and enable you to fully achieve your goals.











