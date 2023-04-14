Home

Lifestyle

Hair Care: Step-by-Step Guide to Use a Hair Mask And Conditioner For Healthy Manes

Hair masks or conditioners are used to deeply nourish and strengthen your hair, follow the step-by-step guide to get healthy manes.

Hair Care: Step-by-Step Guide to Use a Hair Mask And Conditioner For Healthy Manes

Hair Care: Having silky, smooth, and deeply nourished hair is always a dream for every girl. Hence, whether you have small-length or long thick hair, taking care of hair health is challenging. Especially in this polluted world where the natural surrounding is so dusty and dry, it gets hard for us to maintain our hair health. However, there are several ways to keep them nourished if we choose the right products and methods to use those products. Aakriti Suri, Happier Skincare founder shares a step-by-step guide to using a hair mask and conditioner.

Hair masks and conditioners have similar properties but with a slight difference. Hair masks are mostly used to target specific hair concerns whereas hair conditioners treat all major hair concerns. Did you know that incorporating both in your hair wash routine helps you to get softer, stronger, and shinier-looking hair after every single use?

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO GETTING HEALTHY AND NOURISHED HAIR

Wash Your Hair Properly: This is the important thing to do before using a hair mask or conditioner. Your hair needs to be super clean and wet. Wet hair helps to soak the key ingredients of your hair mask. In case, you feel your hair is super dry even after washing your hair, then use a little conditioner before the mask. It’s the best way to get 100% benefits from using the hair mask. Remember, a hair mask works best only on wet hair. Remove Excessive Water: Once you wash your hair, use a hair towel to remove the excess dripping water from your hair. For better results, you mustn’t be applying the product on damp hair. Ideally, we recommend using a microfibre towel to soak or draw the water content from your hair without damaging them with friction. Divide Your Hair: For applying the hair mask or conditioner effectively, divide your hair into 4-5 sections especially if you have long hair. You can divide the sections using clips. The motive is to make sure that all your hair lengths get the benefit of your hair mask or conditioner. Apply Hair Mask: Here comes the best part. How to apply a hair mask or how to use a hair mask? The rule is to focus on the middle length first and then apply it to the ends of your hair. All you need is to take a little amount of hair mask in your palm, then gently massage the product to each section in a downward motion for at least 20-30 seconds. In such a way, you will be able to penetrate the product and seal the cuticle for smoothness, strength, and shine. Hot Towel Spa: You can’t ignore this step if you want to make the best use of your hair mask. Take a hot towel or any cotton t-shirt and compress your hair using the same. The compression helps your hair to get the ultimate benefit of all ingredients available in the hair mask. This activity helps ingredients to penetrate more deeply into your hair strands. Leave it For 10 Minutes: One should not worry to leave a mask on. You can even keep it longer than the written instructions. Ideally, it’s advised to leave a hot towel on your hair mask for at least 10 minutes. Once you do, it works like magic. Also, make sure you won’t brush your wet hair while doing this activity. Combing your wet hair means you are inviting hair breakage. Rinse Thoroughly: After 10 minutes, you can rinse your hair. Hair masks are mostly greasy in texture as it helps to lock the moisture in your locks. Hence, you need to rinse your hair thoroughly to remove the mask. You may need to use excessive water to rinse it properly. Once done, now the hair is ready and set to go! You will be delighted to see the results even after the first use. Hair masks act wonders when it comes to your hair.

NOTE: The process is also similar in case you want to use conditioner instead of a hair mask. However, there is no need to use a hot towel or any cloth after using the conditioner.











