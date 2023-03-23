StepUpwards – Grow Your People, Grow Your Business

As India surges forward in the digital age, many are left behind due to a lack of

awareness and access to the skills and knowledge necessary for organizational and personal growth.

There are those who do not know the capability of AI in business growth, people who are not

confident enough in public speaking, people who have great potential but do not know how to push

it forward.

At StepUpwards, we are committed to bridging this gap and empowering businesses and their teams

to Achieve More. StepUpwards is the solution for organizations, and the people behind them,

seeking to unlock their full potential and rise to new heights of success.

Our skill-tech platform covers both technical and personal skill development in today’s fast-paced

digital era. Our training courses are designed to meet the immediate demands of your team and

improve ground-level capabilities. Our platform is designed to enhance the learning and growth

experience while minimizing the time spent searching for the best-fit courses and instructors. We

offer courses in a wide range of subjects, including accounting, sales & marketing, data science,

communication, technology, human resources, soft skills, health and wellness, and much more.

Mr. Varun Bajaj, Co-founder & CEO, StepUpwards, said, “We have built StepUpwards with the

mission to bring online, interactive, customized training to businesses, institutions, and learners,

delivered by the best-fit experts, from anywhere across the globe, to maximize the take-home value

of learning.”

Companies like CarDekho, Sakha Global, Gennex Laboratories, Shangrila Corporate Services, and

eNamix have added value to their workforce through StepUpwards.

At StepUpwards, we believe that when people grow, businesses grow. So if you’re ready to unlock

the full potential of your human capital and achieve new heights of success, join us today! To know

more about Stepupwards, visit the website: https://stepupwards.com/