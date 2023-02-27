Style yourself with Lifestyle’s Latest Summer Collection

Lifestyle, India’s leading fashion house for the latest trends, has launched a stylish new collection which is high on vibrancy and comfort, making it a perfect choice for your summer wardrobe.

Summer and spring are the ideal season to wear floral prints, bright colours, or pastel tones. For all the trendy women out there, Ginger has chic silhouettes with a hint of pop colour amongst the soft palettes. The bootcut co-ord sets make a perfect pick for a brunch outing with friends. There are also schiffli and corset dresses in solids and multi-colour prints that have you sorted for that bucket-listed beach holiday. And for the ones looking to quirk up their date, there are co-ord sets in fun and popping colour combos of fuchsia pink & bright blue in bold abstract stripes, and one-shoulders that would ensure an effortlessly stylish impression.

For the comfort seekers, CODE offers a wide range of elegant and trendy dresses in breezy light weight fabrics. Soothing pastel colour palettes with delicate floral prints and schiffli embroidery should be your go to outfit for a smart casual outing.

Adding to your wishlist are also smart workwear kurtas by Melange and ColourMe, defining Indian power dressing in various fabrics and prints, that require minimal effort to style.

Nothing says summer like a neon tee! Men can look to add a pop of colour to their stylish summer wardrobe with neon-coloured graphic tees from Fame Forever. Swag it up with fashion denims and trucker jackets from Forca and you are all set to slay.

Master the athletic and leisure look with Kappa in a nautical colour palette of blues and whites, with Lifestyle’s Activewear clothing. The key elements include hooded tees that make you look stylish even as your cool self; printed truckers, a casual sweatshirt to be paired with easy-going trackpants and slouchy denims for your daily wear comfort; to Chinos – a versatile summer staple that can be dressed up or down with a cool pair of tees for a relaxed look.

Get your little one’s dressing in style today with Kidswear from Fame Forever Kids and Juniors. One can choose from unicorn-themed party dresses, or colourful vibrant tie and dye tops, skirts, shorts and playsuits for girls, that are hard to ignore. Fruit prints are also a popular pick-up choice to doll up toddlers and young girls.

On the other hand, motorsport fashion is racing within the section for toddler and young boys. One can find all the race car and monster trucks inspired looks in shirts, shorts, joggers, and denims, with unusual design details.

Speaking about the new collection, Rohini Haldea, Assistant Vice President – Marketing, Lifestyle said, “We are excited about our new collection, which is a curated range of high-on-style spring-summer fashion made available at delightful prices. The new collection is all about enabling the latest high-fashion trends and ensuring that you find the perfect fit. We invite our customers to come and explore our collection, both at our stores and online, and ring in the new season in style.”

The collection is now available across Lifestyle stores and on www.lifestylestores.com.