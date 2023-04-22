Home

Suffering From Sinusitis? Best Soup Recipe to Treat Sinus Infection at Home

Try this sinus-soothing cauliflower soup that will keep you warm inside and provide instant relief from sinusitis.

What is Sinus? Sinus are air filled cavities located on the other side of nose. Due to cold, allergies, dust or bacterial infections, they may sometimes get clogged or infected. This can create serious health complications like headache, snoring or diffulty in breathing. In some cases, this infection can even lead to brain fever or meningitis. Well the good thing is you can easily treat this at home to get instant relief.

If you are suffering from sinus, as per doctor recommendation, it is best to have something hot. As hot fluids help in thinning out the mucus and bring relief to the irritated sinuses. The intake of cold liquids stall cilia movement within the nose, making it quite difficult for nasal mucus to flow through the nasal passages. To tackle this problem, here is one soup recipe that you can try at home. It is easy-to-make and can help treating sinusitis naturally.

Nutrionist, Anjali Mukerjee shares on her Instagram post ”This sinus-soothing cauliflower soup is a natural remedy to warm you up from the inside, relieve your sore throat, open up your sinuses and allow you to breathe freely. Try this recipe next time you have sinusitis and tell us your experience in the comments section.”

Soup Recipe For Sinus: Ingredients

Cauliflower: 2-3 medium-sized pieces chopped

Onion: 2 medium

Ginger: 1 tsp finely chopped

Black Peppercorns: 2-3 tsp crushed

Cardamom: 2 pieces

Indian Long Pepper or Pimpali: 2 sticks

Salt to Taste

With cauliflower as the base, this sinus-relieving soup has diuretic and diaphoretic properties that aids in removing excess fluids from the body

Ginger is considered critical in the fight against colds, mucus, coughs, sinus and bronchial infections. Ginger simple gets things flowing and moving, warms and keeps mucous secretions thin. As an antioxidant, ginger also appears to inhibit the formation of inflammatory compounds and aids to calm down inflammation, thereby reducing swelling and pain.

Addition of other herbs like pimpli, elaichi, bayleaf, curry leaves increases the mucokinetic properties and renders this preparation an ideal natural remedy for colds and sinus.











