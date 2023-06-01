Home

Health

Sugar Cravings? 4 Major Health Problems That Person With Sweet Tooth Must Know

Sugar is the most addictive food substance. Here are 4 reasons why you crave sweets often and what you can do about it.

Sugar Cravings? 4 Major Health Problems That Person With Sweet Tooth Must Know

Sugar is one eatery that is included in almost every food. Known as the most addictive substance, people crave sugar for many reasons. Why and how much you eat can turn into behaviour patterns. According to research in 2016, processed foods especially those containing sugar can cause habit-forming behaviours in people. Well, if you are unaware of the fact that why craving sugar occurs, Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja shares 4 causes behind this. So here goes, four reasons you might be craving sugar

What Causes Sugar Cravings?

1. Stress: Stress releases cortisol hormone which increases blood sugar levels. Thus leads to fluctuations in blood sugar which ultimately causes cravings.

2. Long gaps between meals: Sugar levels drop when you skip a meal so it’s important to have regular meals and healthy snacks in between meals.

3. Nutritional deficiencies: When there is deficiency of Vitamin B12 / Vitamin D / or any other micro mineral deficiency, we tend to crave to more sweets.

4. Disturbed sleep cycle: One study showed that people who don’t get enough sleep are more likely to crave foods such as sweets, salty and starchy.

Sometimes we have craving for sugar not because of these reasons but we just have a habit to eat sweets. It is important to determine the root cause, whether it is true hunger or emotional eating or just a habit. It is also important to know why excessive sugar is harmful for health. Too much refined sugar lowers immunity, spikes blood sugar levels, increases risk of type 2 diabetes, harms metabolic health and many other health issues.















