Sugar Cravings? Here is How A Bowl of Fruits and Yogurt Can Come to Your Rescue

Sugar Cravings? Here is How A Bowl of Fruits and Yogurt Can Come to Your Rescue (Pixabay)

Sweet tooth? then sugar cravings must be hard to resist, and why not. Those chocolate brownies, lemon tarts, or garam garam jalebi, rabri (already drooling?) are not that easy to say no to. Sometimes we find ourselves wishing for something sweet and we don’t even know what. However, succumbing to every such craving is not worth it. It can adversely affect your body and may as well put your body at risk. Also, in the contemporary era sedentary lifestyle is an unsaid trend, it is better to find a way out of these cravings every time we see something sweet. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared an easy-to-make and super-healthy hack to swap those cravings with. She said that Sugar cravings are hard to resist and we all know that sugar is the main culprit behind a plethora of lifestyle diseases However, when it comes to your diet, thanks to the plethora of food options available to curb those cravings.

So, if you’re craving sugar, with a little effort and mindful eating here is a healthy yet easy way to tame those cravings, that is Fruity Yogurt.

Bowl of Fruits and Yogurt to Rescue Your Sugar Cravings

Combining the intake of home-made yogurt and fruit could provide probiotics, prebiotics, high-quality protein, important fatty acids, and a mixture of vitamins and minerals that have the potential to exert synergistic effects on health.Fruit and yogurt have been identified individually as indicators of healthy dietary patterns as:

Fruits are relatively low in energy density and are an excellent source of antioxidants and prebiotic fibers and polyphenols, which can promote digestive health.

Yogurt, on the other hand, is a nutrient-dense food that is a good source of dairy protein, calcium, magnesium, vitamin B-12, conjugated linoleic acid, and other key fatty acids.

In addition, it contains beneficial bacterial cultures, making it a potential source of probiotics.

Best time to have it: As a mid-morning snack, pre-workout or pick me up energizer for evening

As a mid-morning snack, pre-workout or pick me up energizer for evening Avoid it: Since it is already high in carbs so don’t have it after a meal

Additionally, indulge in smart ways such as home-made sweets made with jaggery (nutritious ladoos – til/sesame, mixed nuts, roasted green gram, millets). Swap some of your sugar-filled treats with healthy alternatives and be guilt-free.












