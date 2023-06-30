Home

Suhana Khan Creates Magic in White Bodycon Dress But Perfect Summer Glow Takes Limelight, See Hot Pics

Suhana Khan looks breathtaking in white bodycon dress but it’s her perfect summer glow and confidence that grabs our attention – See latest pics!

Suhana Khan has once again swiped off the internet with her hot photos in a white bodycon dress. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter’s latest sunkissed photos have gone viral on social media. Celebrity fashion photographer Sasha Jairam shared a collab post with Suhana Khan dropped her photos flaunting that perfect summer glow. The caption on the post was nothing but Suhana Khan’s Instagram handle along with a sun emoticon.

Suhana Khan donned a white dress with one shoulder that came with interesting details. Her white bodycon dress had a figure-hugging silhouette, a side slit, and chic ruffled details. She paired the monochromatic outfit with makeup that looked oh-so-refreshing and natural. Suhana went for subtle blush, pink lips, and just a dab of mascara. Her blow-dried hair and French manicure were just perfect to elevate that Summer magic.

Suhana Khan Oozes Oomph in White Bodycon Dress:

Suhana Khan’s post received immense love and admiration. Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, Manish Malhotra and even Shweta Bachchan reacted to Suhana Khan’s photos. Her fans and followers also dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “What did Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan do?! This is a very beautiful girl 😍 (sic).” Another user wrote, “You have a beautiful and cute daughter masha allah GOD BLESSES HER 🤲♥️ (sic).” The third user said, “This girl is hot, very attractive, no two ways about it, gorgeous pics.”

On the professional front, Suhana Khan will make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix release ‘The Archies.’ It is a coming-of-age musical that is set in 1964 and follows the lives of Riverdale’s most beloved group of youngsters, Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. The soon-to-be-released Netflix movie is marketed as a coming-of-age tale that would expose the young people of Riverdale, a made-up hill station, to a new generation in India. ‘The Archies‘ examine friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion through the prism of the distinctive Anglo-Indian community. In addition to Suhana, the movie also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi Dot.

