Home

Health

Summer Allergy 101: Mini Guide to Understand Allergy Season and How to Combat it?

Seasonal sniffles, sneezes, and itches got you down? There are things you can eat that may ease your allergy symptoms.





Summer Allergy: There is no good season to become free of incessant sneezes and cough. With the onset of Spring, till late summer, the pollen-based allergies usually stay around irritating people’s eyes, nose and throats. They come without warning, if not paid attention, anywhere, anytime. It is also known as allergic rhinitis which may occur in a particular season. The one that drives most allergies during summer is hay fever. Hay fever is defined as an overreaction of the immune system to pollens present in the air. According to WebMD, trees, grass, and weeds pollen fets is complete by late spring, however, the last of it triggers allergies.

Hay fever comes by its name from hay-cutting season. Historically, this activity occurred in the summer months, around the same time many people experienced symptoms.

Summer Allergy: Symptoms

Allergy symtpoms are not that difficult to understand:

Incessant sneezing

Coughing

Runny nose

Watery Eyes

Itchy eyes and nose

Entailing these could be headaches, wheezing, shortness of breath etc.

Summer Allergy: How to Avoid it?

Understand the triggers and try to stay away from it Wash your bedding at least once a week Get rid of surfaces with mould formations Keep doors and windows shut Wear a mask when going outside especially on breezy days Remove clothes you’ve worn outside and shower to rinse pollen from your skin and hair. If the symptoms are too severe, get checked by a doctor

Summer Allergy: Food to Prevent it

Ginger

Citrus Fruits

Turmeric

Onion

Flaxseeds

Nuts and Seeds

Tomatoes

Green Tea

Taking the right precautions and being aware about your body is the key to maintaining a healthy and hygienic lifestyle. For people who are more susceptible to allergies, should consult and understand the triggers of their allergy and take precautions accordingly. While it is not proven definitely that food can cure allergies, they definitely help support immune system and lower the risk of such overreactions from the body.











