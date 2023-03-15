Sunfeast Marie Light organized magical “muchmuchey” Tram Adda Festival in the city of Joy

Sunfeast Marie Light celebrated the “muchmuchey” Tram Adda Festival in Kolkata in a unique cultural extravaganza that brought together some of the most renowned celebrities from the city like Gaurav Chakrabarty, Ridhima Ghosh, Iman Chakraborty, Srikanta Acharya, Srijato Bandopadhyay & Ambarish Bhattacharya. The adda session was hosted by Mir. The event took place in Nonapukur Tram Depot on 13th March, where the celebrities had a muchmuchey adda session while enjoying tea and Sunfeast Marie light biscuits.

The celebrities participated in the tram adda session where they discussed their college days, sang songs, recited poetry and shared their most “Muchmuchey” moments with everyone. These celebrities brought their unique style and energy to the adda, creating an unforgettable experience.

___________________