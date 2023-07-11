Home

Sunny Leone in Rs 1.8 Lakh Plunging Gown Makes Internet Bedazzle, See Hot Pics in Sexy Black Number

Sunny Leone burns the internet with her red-carpet-worthy gown in hot black number. Check out her sizzling pics from the latest photoshoot.

Sunny Leone is an absolute fashionista. The diva never fails to impress fans with her stunning fashion appearances. Whether it’s her bikini avatars or sillehoute gowns, Sunny surely knows how to ace any damn outfit. The actress recently took the internet by storm with her jaw-dropping photos in a gorgeous black frill-layered gown. Check out Sunny’s latest pics below!

Taking to the Instagram post, Sunny Leone was seen adorning red-carpet-worthy gown. The attire featured plunging V-neckline, front and back with pleated detailing all over and a floor-sweeping trail. Sunny complemented her look with dazzling diamond dangler earrings, stunning bracelet and statement rings. For glam picks, she opted for soft subtle makeup with light eyeshadow, sharp contour, bold red lip shade, perfect brows and dazzling highlighter. For hairdo, she opted for a middle-parted bun with loose strands. While sharing the pictures on the gram, Sunny Leone captioned it ”Love!!”

Sunny Leone Soars Mercury Levels High in Sexy Deep-Neck Gown:

Outfit Price

Sunny Leone’s gown is a creation of designer Rocky Star and as per the official website of the label, it costs Rs. 187,525. Giving the details below, you can purchase this black number from the website.

Sunny Leone on Professional Front

Sunny Leone has received a lot of praise for her outstanding performance in the critically acclaimed film ‘Kennedy.’ On Saturday, Sunny took to Instagram to share a photo of herself reading a massive script, which sparked curiosity among netizens. She captioned the post, “That’s one huge script. Going to be great!!!!!” The actress has multiple projects in the pipeline, and the audience can’t wait to see what she has in store for them.















