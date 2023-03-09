Superstar Ankush Hazra to host the Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2022, the much-awaited celebration of cinematic excellence in Bangla Cinema

Bengal’s biggest celebration of cinematic excellence is back with a spectacular new edition! The highly anticipated Filmfare Awards Bangla 2022, in association with Joy Personal Care as the title partner, will honor some of the most breathtaking and unforgettable performances released between January 2022 and December 2022. The ceremony promises to be a star-studded affair as the platform honors the deserving winners with the coveted Black Lady of Filmfare. The grand celebration, Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2022, will take place on March 10, 2023, at ITC Royal Bengal in Kolkata.

To kick off the highly anticipated ceremony, a virtual press conference was held on March 6, 2023, marking the beginning of this magnificent celebration. The awards’ announcement was made by Actor Ankush Hazra, along with Jitesh Pillaai, Editor of Filmfare, and Sunil Agarwal and Poulomi Roy from Joy. The conference began with the esteemed panel sharing their thoughts and insights about the forthcoming event.

Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla 2022 will be a spectacular night brimming with talent and glamour as the dazzling trio of Ankush Hazra, Anirban Bhattacharya, and Srabanti Chatterjee will host the gala event. The awards ceremony will feature captivating performances by some of the biggest names in Bengali cinema, including Nusrat Jahan, Monami Ghosh, Sanjana Banerjee, and Darsana Banik. Rockstar Ankush Hazra will also deliver a thrilling power-packed solo performance. As one of the most highly anticipated celebrations in the industry, the ceremony will also include a special comic act by the scintillating duo, Biswanath Basu and Ambarish Bhattacharya.

In reference to the upcoming edition of the awards, Mr. Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide Media, expressed, “For decades, Bangla Cinema has captivated its audiences with compelling storylines and enriching performances. As a keen observer of the industry, we have witnessed some truly exceptional performances over the years. At Filmfare, we are privileged to acknowledge and honor the incredible talents that make Bengali cinema so exceptional once again. As we declare the sixth edition of Filmfare Awards Bangla, we are thrilled to continue our enduring partnership with Joy and are excited to make this edition a resounding success.

Mr. Jitesh Pillaai, Editor of Filmfare, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming ceremony, stating, “The Filmfare Awards Bangla have consistently served as a platform to recognize and honor the exceptional talents of the Bengali film industry. We are excited to celebrate some of the most captivating and unforgettable performances of the year as we prepare for the sixth edition of the awards. The Black Lady represents excellence, and we are proud to continue the tradition of acknowledging the remarkable work of the Bengali film fraternity. Fans of Bengali cinema can look forward to a dazzling celebration of cinematic brilliance.”

Mr. Sunil Agarwal, Chairman of Joy Personal Care said, “I am glad that Joy Personal Care is associating with Filmfare for the 3rd consecutive year, a platform of great honour that recognizes and acknowledges creative minds and the rich heritage of the Bengali Film industry.”

Ms. Poulomi Roy, CMO of Joy Personal Care said, “Filmfare is one of the most coveted events in the country and we are thrilled about this association where arts and commerce come together to create a synergy of this kind. The amalgamation of Joy with a platform like Filmfare Awards gives us the leverage and bandwidth to take our brand to the next level. It has been a great journey for us, and we hope it only gets better.”

Actor, Ankush Hazra said, “It is a moment of honor and prestige for me to be a part of the Filmfare Awards. My early memories from watching superstars like Hrithik Roshan creating magic on this stage and now being an equal part of it is like a dream come true. I am thrilled and look forward to hosting the show and delivering a night of grandeur and unforgettable experience for the audience. The legacy of the Black Lady will continue to live on in Bangla and I hope to do every bit of justice to match its glory.”

Get ready to be a part of an enthralling experience of the 6th edition of Filmfare Awards Bangla 2022 at ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata on the 10th of March 2023