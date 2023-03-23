Home

Swara Bhasker Takes ‘Blooming in Love’ Quite Literally in Her Beautiful Green Lehenga by Rahul Mishra, Check Inside Photos From Sangeet

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad drop new pictures from their Sangeet ceremony in Delhi and you should see how the bride wore all the flowers in the world as part of her outfit.

Swara Bhasker Sangeet Look in Green Lehenga: Actor Swara Bhasker shared lovely photos from her Sangeet ceremony on social media late Thursday. Twinning with her husband, Fahad Ahmad, she looked radiant in a green embroidered lehenga that she sourced from designer Rahul Mishra. The lehenga, unlike her other heavily embellished looks, came with the subtility of floral embroidery.

Swara let the lehenga take all the attention in this look. She wore a green-on-green look with a fully embroidered lehenga that featured lots of flowers of different shapes and sizes. Much like Mishra’s other outfits and collections, this piece was also an ode to his love for fauna and flora. Swara teamed it up with a matching blouse featuring 3/4th sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. She added a statement necklace with peach stones and a pair of matching earrings. Swara kept her hair loosely touseled and went for nude makeup, much like her other pre-wedding and post-wedding looks. Even with so much going on with the lehenga, it remained a simple look and probably one of the best ones from the wedding.

CHECK INSIDE PICS FROM SWARA BHASKER’S SANGEET CEREMONY WITH FAHAD AHMAD:

Swara’s husband, Fahad also wore a matching green sherwani for the Sangeet in Delhi. His outfit was also designed by Rahul Mishra and featured a bandhgala fully embroidered jacket with matching straight pants. He finished his look with a pair of black embroidered shoes and a black watch. The duo looked handsome together as they flashed their million-dollar smiles in the photos that are now going viral on social media.

Swara and Fahad had a court marriage in January this year. In February, they announced the news of their wedding and celebrated their union with a few ceremonies which are common in both Hindu and Muslim traditions. The wedding celebrations commenced last week with a Walima (wedding reception) in Bareilly where Fahad’s ancestral home is.

