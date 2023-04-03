Swastika Mukherjee has been awarded Breaking Barriers of the year at the OTTplay Changemakers Awards 2023

Swastika Mukherjee, who has successfully carved a niche in Bengali entertainment sector and now in the Hindi film and OTT segment, has been awarded by OTTplay for Breaking Barriers of the year on 26th of March, 2023 at JW Hotel, Juhu Mumbai. The actress portrayed a controlling mother in Anvita Dutt’s new OTT release Qala (2022).

Her most recent work in the Hindi OTT, Pataal Lok, and Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, all of which required her to play challenging roles, which she performed effortlessly and gracefully.

Swastika’s eyes, sophisticated taste, and straightforward sense of timing have always made an impression on people. The actor has risen to prominence with her female-centric roles and taken the spotlight for her efforts through OTTplay Breaking Barriers of the year.

