Swiggy SteppinOut and Farhan Akhtar team up for an unforgettable musical journey across India

The multi-talented artist, Farhan Akhtar, announced his first India Tour as an independent artist, featuring songs from his latest English album ‘Echoes’. The tour will take place in major cities across the country.

Date City Venue 22nd April Indore Essentia Luxury Hotel 23rd April Bengaluru Hangover XL 6th May Kolkata Hard Rock Café



Farhan Akhtar has been an icon in the Indian entertainment industry for years, and is known for his versatility as a director, producer, actor, singer, and songwriter. With his debut album ‘Echoes’, he now takes his first steps as an independent artist.

Echoes is a set of self-written, original songs that reflect a childhood steeped in the greats of both Indian music, Kishore Kumar, musician Ravi Shankar and of western rock and pop: The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Eric Clapton, David Bowie. Recorded in Milan, the rich, melodic album was produced by Grammy-winning producer Tommaso Colliva (Franz Ferdinand, Jesus and Mary Chain, Muse).

Explaining the album’s title, he notes that, “Echoes is a deeply intimate album about love, loss, regret, reinvention and all the peaks and troughs that make for the human experience.”

Asked about the tour, Farhan said “Music has always been a passion of mine and I am thrilled to be able to pursue it as an independent artist. This tour is a celebration of my love for music, and I hope to entertain and connect with my fans through my songs.”

On this collaboration, Director at Swiggy SteppinOut Safdhar Adoor says, “Farhan Akhtar is a true icon in the Indian entertainment industry, and we are excited to present his India Tour to audiences across the country. This tour is a testament to his incredible talent and dedication to his craft. At Swiggy SteppinOut, we believe that music is a universal language that has the power to connect people from all walks of life. We are excited to be a part of this journey and to provide fans with an unforgettable live music experience.”

The tour promises to be a unique and unforgettable experience, featuring a blend of Farhan Akhtar’s soulful vocals, powerful lyrics, and captivating stage presence. The tour will showcase songs from the album ‘Echoes’, including hit singles like ‘Pain or Pleasure’, ‘Rearview Mirror’ and ‘Seagull’ and some new material.

The India Tour by Farhan Akhtar is presented by Swiggy SteppinOut, with ticketing partners BookMyShow and Insider.in



Tickets can be booked:

Indore: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/farhan-echoes/ET00357429

Bengaluru: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/hangover-xl-present-s-farhan-akhtar-echoes-tour/ET00356088

Kolkata: https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/farhan-akhtar-live-i-echoes/ET00356087