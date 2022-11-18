SwitchON Foundation in association with Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA) organized a Decentralised Renewable Energy Expo in Ranchi

SwitchON Foundation in association with Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (JREDA) had organized a Decentralised Renewable Energy Expo in Ranchi. The event brought together various businesses, trade associations, government agencies, and energy policy research organizations to showcase the status and potential of the renewable energy industry in Jharkhand.

The expo is being organized in a time when there is a paradigm shift in the global trend towards massive deployment of solar power and other renewable energy along with investments worth billions of dollars in technology and green energy. The event was done in partnership with CLEAN and Power for All.

Various companies like Shakti Pumps, Resham Sutra etc were part of this expo where they showcased their latest technologies using renewable energy, including popular non conventional forms like solar, biogas & biomass, small hydro and wind technology.

Such high tech alternatives to traditional usage of diesel operated machines is seen as a boon for the marginalized section of the society who has been suffering from the frequent increase in diesel prices. Alternative forms of energy also help them reduce their cost drastically over time and allow them to operate at lower cost enabling important savings.

Given India’s ambitious renewable energy goals we are at the verge of transforming our power sector. Rising population and widespread electrification in rural homes is fuelling the demand for energy to power homes, businesses and thereby empower communities. Promotion of DRE will help the people to shift from diesel operated machines to DRE machines which will eventually double their income.

Shri Jay Nigam Deputy General Manager, NABARD, also present at the event said, “It’s a win-win situation for us as such alternate forms of clean energy not just helps reduce pollution levels in the region but also helps villages become self – sustainable.”

Shri Bijay Kr. Sinha, Project Director JREDA said, “We want to develop a common platform for sharing knowledge on renewable energy and various DRE technologies in use. This would be helpful for all stakeholders, including the entrepreneurs, and financiers at the same time facilitates a dialogue between decision makers and consumers enabling a linkage between demand and supply side.”

Shri Deepak Upadhaya, Project Director JSLPS, said, “Harnessing power through renewable energy has been proven to alleviate poverty by generating new income opportunities as well as saving money. We are providing clean, reliable power and doubling SHG incomes.”

Vinay Jaju, MD SwitchON Foundation said, “There has been steady progress in renewable energy usage across Jharkhand, as it is progressively emerging as a leader through the various programmes launched by JREDA. Our efforts will continue to support and complement these efforts and programmes to enable a clean energy future for all in the state.”

Ms. Rekha Krishnan, CEO, The CLEAN Network, said, “The industry association for decentralized renewable energy (DRE) is happy to support the state of Jharkhand by facilitating deployment of a range of RE technologies, DRE technologies can provide reliable, clean energy to support the state in expanding its livelihoods activities and to deliver critical community services like education, healthcare and drinking water. Solar pumps, solar cold storage, RE-powered dryers, solar textile machines, clean cooking solutions, RE-powered mini grids are all examples of DRE relevant for Jharkhand.”