Eye Inflammation: Symptoms, Causes And Treatment of Uveitis

The middle layer of the eye, known as the uvea, becomes inflamed when someone has eye inflammation or uveitis.



Eye Inflammation: Symptoms, Causes And Treatment of Uveitis (Picture by Gaurav Ohri/India.com)



Eye Inflammation: From the iris to the retina, eye inflammation can impact several eye structures. If this inflammation is not treated in a timely manner, it may cause vision loss and perhaps blindness. The ciliary body secretes fluid, the choroid provides blood to the retina, and the iris, which is the colourful portion, makes up the uvea. Untreated eye inflammation has the potential to develop into a dangerous disorder that impairs vision. You may take measures to safeguard your eye health by being aware of the possible causes, symptoms, and available treatments for inflammation.

EYE INFLAMMATION SYMPTOMS

Eye uveitis symptoms might differ depending on where and how severe the inflammation is. One or more of the most typical signs is redness and swelling of the eye, along with pain or discomfort in the eye, hazy vision, sensitivity to light or teary eyes.

EYE INFLAMMATION CAUSES

Contacting dirty lenses, being exposed to irritants in the environment, dirt, or cosmetic products can cause eye inflammation. Infections with bacteria, viruses, or fungi are frequent causes of eye inflammation. This infection can also be brought on by chemical exposure, radiation treatment, or specific drugs. Eye uveitis can be brought on by conditions like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.

If you are prone to eye allergies, take steps to avoid irritants such as pollen, dust, or smoke. Regular eye exams can help detect eye inflammation early, allowing for prompt treatment and potentially reducing the risk of vision loss.

EYE INFLAMMATION TREATMENT

An ophthalmologist’s prescription eye drops can be very helpful in lowering swelling, discomfort, and redness as well as in averting additional issues. Some oral drugs may also be recommended by your doctor. But in certain extreme circumstances, surgery or injections may be necessary. In light of the fact that untreated uveitis can result in vision loss and other issues, it is important to note that getting a medical diagnosis right away is essential if you have any symptoms of eye inflammation.

Your eye doctor will likely do a thorough eye exam if you are exhibiting signs of eye inflammation in order to identify the root cause of the inflammation.











