Brain Tumour: Symptoms, Signs, Diagnosis And Treatment For This Condition

Brain tumors are complex due to their diversity, as well as their effects on motor function, cognitive function, and overall quality of life.



Brain Tumour: The extraordinary organ that controls our ideas, emotions, and behaviours is the human brain. The delicate balance is upset when a tumour appears in this region, and the results can be life-altering. Brain tumours are abnormal growths that can form within the brain or spread from elsewhere in the body. They can be non-cancerous or cancerous, with varying implications on the brain depending on their size, location, and type. India.com got in touch with Dr Harnarayan Singh, Director and HOD, Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery at Sanar Hospital, Golf course road, Gurgaon to discuss the brain tumour at length.

Brain Tumour Signs And Symptoms

Recognising brain tumour signs and symptoms is critical for early detection and intervention. While symptoms vary depending on the location of the tumour, some typical markers include persistent headaches, seizures, memory problems, mood or personality changes, difficulties with speech and coordination, and visual or hearing abnormalities. It is crucial to remember that these symptoms can potentially be related to other disorders, therefore seeking medical advice is critical for an accurate diagnosis.

Brain Tumour Treatment And Diagnosis

A brain tumour is diagnosed using a variety of diagnostics, including neurological tests. Examinations, imaging scans (such as MRI or CT scans), and, in certain cases, a biopsy are all performed. When a tumour is diagnosed, treatment options are decided by a number of criteria, including the type, size, and location of the tumour, as well as the individual’s overall health.

Surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy are all common treatment options for brain tumours. Surgery is intended to remove as much of the tumour as feasible, whilst radiation therapy and chemotherapy are intended to target any residual tumour cells. Precision radiation therapy and targeted medication therapies, for example, have greatly improved treatment outcomes and minimised side effects.

Brain Tumour Research Challenges

Despite significant advancements, brain tumour research confronts various hurdles due to the tumour’s complexity and heterogeneity. The development of effective medicines is hampered by the blood-brain barrier, or BBB which is a protective system that inhibits the flow of chemicals into the brain. Furthermore, brain tumours have complex genetic and molecular characteristics that necessitate a thorough knowledge of personalised therapeutic methods.

Furthermore, new technologies, such as immunotherapy, are transforming cancer treatment by exploiting the immune system’s ability to recognise and target tumour cells. Clinical studies investigating novel medicines are giving hope to individuals affected by brain tumours and presenting potential breakthroughs in the near future.

Brain Tumour, Hope On The Horizon

Living with a brain tumour is a difficult journey for not just the person who has been diagnosed, but also for their family and loved ones. Support groups, such as patient advocacy organisations, are a significant source of information, emotional support, and resources for navigating the intricacies of diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. Individuals and families can be empowered by connecting with others who have had similar experiences, creating resilience and improving their quality of life.

Increased awareness, research, and education may continue to unravel the mysteries of brain tumours and foster hope for a future in which effective treatments and improved quality of life are available to all those affected.

Remember that managing the problems of brain tumours requires early discovery, prompt medical action, and continued support.
















