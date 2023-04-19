Tamralipta Cup Organizers to Hold Press Conference for Tournament Announcement

Salgechha Khelaghar proudly announced the Tamralipta Cup 2023, a prestigious football tournament that showcased the best talent in the country. They announced the Tamralipta Cup 2023 in the presence of Dr. Lakshman Chandra Seth, D. Lite, Chairman of ICAR, Ex MLA and MP, Ajit Banerjee, President India Football Association, Subrata Jana, President of Salgechha Khelaghar, and Dipendu Biswas,Indian retired professional footballer also ex football player of Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, football secretary of Mohammedan Sporting Club.

The Tamralipta Cup is a well-known platform for football clubs to exhibit their skills. This year, the tournament is expected to be even more significant due to a surge in interest in the sport. ICARE, Haldia is the title sponsor of the event, which will commence on April 22nd. This tournament provides young footballers with a unique opportunity to showcase their abilities and advance their careers in the field. The winning team will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh, while the runners-up will receive a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.

“The Tamralipta Cup is a highly anticipated event in the Indian football calendar, and we at Salgechha Khelaghar are excited to host it again this year,” stated Subrata Jana, the President of Salgechha Khelaghar. “We are eager to welcome football clubs from all corners of the country to partake in this esteemed tournament,” he added.

About Tamralipta Cup: In the year of 2007, we arranged at first one day football tournament on the name person’s name. But, it has lot of glorious past. After this year we arranged a month long football tournament in the name of “Tamralipta Cup”. Padmashree Sailen Manna, Ramiraj Zose Barato, Tolegay, Bhaskar Gangali, Bikash Panji, and Arana Mandal came to inaugurate this tournament. Different teams from states were invited as the participants team like as Vasco, Kerala, Delhi, Mizoram, Punjab including customs, Kalighat, Sardan Samity, Railway FC from Kolkata.