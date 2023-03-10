Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, March 10, 2023: Taurus Might Meet a Old Friend, Gemini Should Donate Red Items

Horoscope Today, March 10, 2023: Check what’s in store for you today as per the zodiac signs.

Aries- Do not lend money to friends. Will get success in the job. Don’t argue with your neighbor. Chant Om Mantra.

Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- Take care of your father’s health. May meet an old friend. Laziness can spoil the work. Donate green gram.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Take blessings of elders. Don’t let friendship get ruined. The relationships will be sweet. Donate red items.

Lucky color- green

Cancer- There will be profit in business till noon. Vehicle breakdown may occur. Will get respect in the office. Chant shiva mantra.

Lucky color- yellow

Leo- May spoil the work with your anger. Will get good news by evening. Try to get back borrowed money. Chant Sun mantra.

Lucky color- golden

Virgo- The problem of marriage will end. Do your work with your mind. Avoid accidental eye injury. Chant Durga mantra.

Lucky color- white

Libra- There will be a delay in getting a new house. The worries of in-laws will end. Maintain family cohesion. Chant Lakshmi Mantra.

Lucky color- white

Scorpio- Will get success in the foreign journey. Will be successful in getting love. Don’t share your secret with anyone. Chant hanuman mantra.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Family disputes and troubles will end. Money expenditure will increase more than before. A guest is expected. Chant Vishnu Mantra.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Keep the roof of your house clean. Seek advice from friends when needed. Will avoid loss in business. Chant Bhairava ​​Mantra.

Lucky color- gray

Aquarius- Lent money will be received. Business problems will end. Will get the support of your family. Chant durga mantra.

Lucky color- green

Pisces- Take advice from elders. Vehicle accident will be avoided. Relationship problems will reduce. Chant Lakshmi Mantra.

Lucky color- carrot











