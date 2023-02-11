Taurus Must be Careful in Relationship, Libra MAY Buy New House

Horoscope Today, February 11, 2023: Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- Vehicle will be received. Invest in business wisely. Feed halwa to girls. Offer red flowers to Hanumanji.
Lucky color- orange
Taurus- Business investment will benefit. Be careful in relationships. The new business will start. Give a white toy to a girl.
Lucky color- white
Gemini- Will get the blessings of elders. There will be happiness in the family. Respect your father. Offer chunri in Devi temple.
Lucky color-green
Cancer- Don’t make any job changes. Drive your vehicle carefully. Pay attention to your mother’s health. Offer roses to Goddess Parvati.
Lucky color- pink
Leo- Good news will be received by evening. Take care of your jewellery. Don’t be sad. Offer yellow flowers to Goddess Durga.
Lucky color- yellow
Virgo- Will be able to prevent sudden injury. Respect your spouse. Don’t travel. Distribute sweets to little girls.
Lucky color- maroon
Libra- May buy a new house. Focus on your children. Do not hide anything from your friends. Offer lotus in Devi temple.
Lucky color- pink
Scorpio- Foreign journey will be postponed. Will get success in the job. The work area will change. Gift your mom with something.
Lucky color- red
Sagittarius- Mind’s dilemma will end. Students must focus on their studies. The feet problem will be solved. Offer rose to Goddess Lakshmi.
Lucky color- golden
Capricorn- Bring positivity in thoughts. Respect your friends. Don’t invest. Offer fruits in Devi temple.
Lucky color- blue
Aquarius- Stalled money will be received. Spouse’s health may get worse. The real estate problem will end. Offer Mehendi at Devi Mandir.
Lucky color- pink
Pisces- Touch the feet of elders. There will be sweetness in relations. Will get along with friends. Offer pumpkin in Devi Temple.
Lucky color- yellow