Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: Taurus Should Take Care of Health; Capricorn’s Disputes Will End

Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: Check what’s in store for you today as per the zodiac signs.

Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: Taurus Should Take Care of Health; Capricorn’s Disputes Will End

Aries– Don’t start a new business. Education will improve. Can get money stuck till evening. Donate yellow sweets. |Lucky color- golden

Taurus– Take care of your health. Tension will subside in the afternoon. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate wheat jaggery. |Lucky color- green

Gemini– Don’t quarrel with your friends. May face money loss. Do urgent things on time. Donate rice.|

Lucky color- maroon

Cancer– Keep your jewelry safe. Pay attention to your father’s health. May go on a short journey till evening. Donate sweet rice. |Lucky color- golden

Leo– Don’t get angry on trivial matters. Will get good news as soon as you reach the office. The atmosphere of your house will be pleasant. Donate red clothes. |Lucky color- carrot

Virgo– There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. The economic condition will be better. Donate food.|Lucky color- black

Libra– Always keep your thinking right. Do not get involved with anyone at the place of business. There will be benefit in education. Donate raw milk.|Lucky color- ocher

Scorpio– There will be prosperity in the family. There will be profit in business. Obstacles in learning will be removed. Donate red sweets. |Lucky color- red

Sagittarius– Will get happiness from the family. The schedule will be hectic in the afternoon. Don’t get into an argument. Apply turmeric tilak.|Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn– Disputes with loved ones will end. Don’t mind the little things. Will get the job. Must donate sweets.|Lucky color- brown

Aquarius– Traders won’t have to worry anymore. Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t eat after sunset. Donate banana.|Lucky color- white

Pisces– There can be an argument in the house. May have to travel. The troubles of the mind will end. Donate yellow items.|Lucky color- maroon











