Horoscope Today, February 15, 2023: Taurus Should Take Care of Thier Diet, Gemini Must Donate Milk

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Aries- Control your speech. Money loss is predicted. Will get along with friends. Donate turmeric.

Lucky color-carrot

Taurus- Economic situation will improve. Take care of your diet. Will get respect from in-laws. Donate white goods.

Lucky color- sky blue

Gemini- Will get a new job opportunity. Will travel long distances. Seek parental advice. Donate milk.

Lucky color- black

Cancer- Keep important documents handy. Respect relationships. Avoid conflicts. Donate yellow item.

Lucky color- ocher

Leo- A guest is likely to come. There will be profit in business. Don’t be angry with the young ones. Donate clothes.

Lucky color- orange

Virgo- Will go on a long journey. Will get happiness from progeny. There will be profit in business. Donate whole gram.

Lucky color- yellow

Libra- There will be sweetness in married life. Do not keep any dilemma in your mind. Take care of your mother’s health. Donate a copper vessel.

Lucky color- brown

Scorpio- There will be less stress in life. Respect your elders. Don’t hurt anyone. Donate wheat and jaggery.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- Will have a child. Will get the stalled money back. There will be ups and downs in the job. Donate seven grains.

Lucky color- golden

Capricorn- Health can deteriorate. Will get respect. Family troubles will end. Donate rice.

Lucky color- white

Aquarius- Running business may stop. Do not show haste in work. Don’t despair. Donate curd.

Lucky color- sky blue

Pisces- Get up early in the morning. Stay away from any controversy. Obey your father. Donate sugar.

Lucky color- brown











