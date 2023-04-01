9.9 C
Taurus Will Be Busy, Cancer Will Get Rid of Old Debt

Horoscope Today, March 31 2023: Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today

Horoscope Today
Horoscope Today, March 31 2023: Taurus Will Be Busy, Cancer Will Get Rid of Old Debt

Aries- Talk sweetly to kids. There will be auspicious festivities at home. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family.
Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- Will be busy due to workload. Make time for family. May have to travel a short distance.
Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Love will remain between siblings. Go for a walk in the afternoon. Don’t be angry with yourself.
Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- Will get rid of old debt. Till noon, the time is not favorable. Spend time with your parents.
Lucky color- orange

Leo- Will have to spend money on the maintenance of your vehicle. Reach home on time. The day will continue to be hectic throughout the day.
Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- Will be comfortable all day long. Donate sweets till evening. Siblings can go out for a walk.
Lucky color- pink

Libra- Respect yourself. House maintenance expenses will be there. Respect will increase in society.
Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Will go out with friends. Don’t do anything in the afternoon. The borrowed money will be returned.
Lucky color- orange

Sagittarius- There will be profit in the job. Avoid extravagance. May change house.
Lucky color- brown

Capricorn- The problems of the house will end. Don’t let relationships get sour. Always keep the house clean.
Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- Distribute sweets to small children. Donate medicine to patients. The day will be very comfortable.
Lucky color- green

Pisces- Students must have a good time. Feed the birds. Respect all people.
Lucky color- red




Published Date: April 1, 2023 5:00 AM IST







