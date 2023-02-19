Taurus Will Benefit From Property, Libra Should Avoid Long Journeys

Horoscope Today, February 19, 2023: Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.
Aries- Economic side will be strong. Take care of your health. Control your words. Offer two cloves to goddess Durga.
Lucky color- carrot
Taurus- Property will benefit. Will get promotion in job. Will get the stalled money. Keep two pinches of rice in the purse.
Lucky color- blue
Gemini- Don’t change jobs. Marriage will work out. Health will improve. Feed the birds.
Lucky color- sky blue
Cancer- Will get new job opportunities. Will have a child. Apply red sandalwood tilak.
Lucky color- white
Leo- Health will decline. Don’t lend money to anyone. Family problems will end. Donate wheat.
Lucky color- ocher
Virgo- Will go on a long journey. Avoid job stress. Economic benefits will be less. Donate money.
Lucky color- purple
Libra- Will get respect. Don’t change jobs. Avoid long journeys. Have buttermilk.
Lucky color- blue
Scorpio- Health will improve rapidly. Will be buying a vehicle. Focus on your learning. Donate red clothes.
Lucky color- maroon
Sagittarius- Will get respect from friends. Don’t lend money to anyone. Friends will be happy with you. Leave the house after eating something sweet.
Lucky color- ocher
Capricorn- Eye problems will increase. Get rid of old disputes. Trust god. Offer black sesame on Shivling.
Lucky color- blue
Aquarius- Will get business success. The chances to buy the property are less. Take advice from elders. Offer laddoos to Lord Hanuman.
Lucky color- brown
Pisces- Back pain problem will end. Reach home on time. There will be a change in the field of work. Donate turmeric.
Lucky color- maroon