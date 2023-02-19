3.2 C
New York

Taurus Will Benefit From Property, Libra Should Avoid Long Journeys

Fashion & Lifestyle

Published:

Reading time: 4 min.


  • Home
  • Astrology
  • Horoscope Today, February 19, 2023: Taurus Will Benefit From Property, Libra Should Avoid Long Journeys

Horoscope Today, February 19, 2023: Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.

Horoscope Today
Horoscope Today, February 19, 2023: Taurus Will Benefit From Property, Libra Should Avoid Long Journeys

Horoscope Today, February 19, 2023: Check what’s in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Aries- Economic side will be strong. Take care of your health. Control your words. Offer two cloves to goddess Durga.
Lucky color- carrot

Taurus- Property will benefit. Will get promotion in job. Will get the stalled money. Keep two pinches of rice in the purse.
Lucky color- blue

Gemini- Don’t change jobs. Marriage will work out. Health will improve. Feed the birds.
Lucky color- sky blue

Cancer- Will get new job opportunities. Will have a child. Apply red sandalwood tilak.
Lucky color- white

Leo- Health will decline. Don’t lend money to anyone. Family problems will end. Donate wheat.
Lucky color- ocher

Virgo- Will go on a long journey. Avoid job stress. Economic benefits will be less. Donate money.
Lucky color- purple

Libra- Will get respect. Don’t change jobs. Avoid long journeys. Have buttermilk.
Lucky color- blue

Scorpio- Health will improve rapidly. Will be buying a vehicle. Focus on your learning. Donate red clothes.
Lucky color- maroon

Sagittarius- Will get respect from friends. Don’t lend money to anyone. Friends will be happy with you. Leave the house after eating something sweet.
Lucky color- ocher

Capricorn- Eye problems will increase. Get rid of old disputes. Trust god. Offer black sesame on Shivling.
Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Will get business success. The chances to buy the property are less. Take advice from elders. Offer laddoos to Lord Hanuman.
Lucky color- brown

Pisces- Back pain problem will end. Reach home on time. There will be a change in the field of work. Donate turmeric.
Lucky color- maroon




Published Date: February 19, 2023 7:35 AM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh