The City Of Joy ushers in winter season with “ HELLO CALCUTTA “- A Musical Extravaganza At IBIZA THE FERN RESORT & SPA

Kolkata ushers in the winter season with The first and the biggest ever electronic music festival . Christened “ Hello Calcutta”, the two day long musical extravaganza is being organized by Ibiza The Fern Resort & Spa, Kolkata, M Bar Kitchen & Cocktails, and Offline. The festivalwill be held on December 17 and December 18 at At IBIZA THE FERN RESORT & SPA . Great performers from across the world will perform at the festival, along with a wide range of other events and a flea market filled with products in the culinary, fashion, and lifestyle industries.

Over 50 international acts, including Yotto, Nikhil Chinapa, Arjun Vagale, and Anyasa, Blot, Nils Hoffmann, Space Motion, Gheist , TASH, TIM ENGELHARDT BROWN COAT , DUALIST INQUIRY, MAXXIM , MODD and Tuhin Mehta will perform on five stages during the event. Beer garden; cocktail bar; over 30 gourmet food stalls; flea market; and more. It’s a massive screen showing the FIFA World Cup Final 2022.

The two-day long festival offers a wide array of performers, top-notch performances, light shows, gastronomy, and an unparalleled multisensory experience in Kolkata. To participate in the biggest musical event ever staged in the joyful city, we will all gather there.

“Ibiza The Fern Resort & Spa Kolkata has long been a favorite location for concerts and other events. We feel happy and excited to host the city’s first electronic music festival with so many international players. Ibiza is a favorite venue for many music lovers having hosted large-scale music fests like “DUSK,” “NH-7″ and so forth. According to Subhadip Basu, GM of Kolkata’s Ibiza The Fern Resort & Spa, this will be one of the greatest events since the outbreak.”

“I was quite impressed by Hello Calcutta’s lineup! This will set the standard for electronic music festivals in the North East of India for a two-day event, say- Nikhil Chinapa (the host).

“Everyone has had an extremely difficult two years, and we are still working to make up for the lost time. There are numerous undone tasks. We yearn for the freedom to dance, breathe, and just be. Aditya Mehta & Varun Mimani describe this as “a chance the city has never seen before to enjoy music with a vibe that cannot be duplicated” (organizers of the event and the directors of White Castle Hospitality).

Indian youth are actively seeking out gatherings like these as they have been embracing experimental electronic music on a large scale lately. Sonu Agarwal says, “We sought to invite performers from all genres to have diversity who might possibly add to the ambiance we plan to create (founder of Offline).

The information about some of the musicians that will perform at this eagerly anticipated musical event is provided below…..

About the host Mr. Nikhil Chinapa, Throughout his career, he has worn various personas. He can switch from being a disc jockey, video jockey-emcee, music promoter, and director-actor. Nikhil has almost anchored every program on MTV, including MTV Select, Splitsvilla, Roadies, Rock On, and MTV Mashups. His shows are adored by his audience throughout the world, and he was also a co-founder of Sunburn. The largest all-genre music festival in India, Vh1 Supersonic, was organized by him as well as its partner.

YOTTO: Yotto is the motto! The number one Finnish electronic music artist is back in India this December bringing his unique sound. His productions have garnered well over 100,000,000 streams on Spotify alone. His multifarious remix list includes Gorillaz, Royksopp, Sasha, Rufus du Sol, and Lane8. You can’t miss this one!

ANYASA: Anish is the first Indian artist to be signed to Anjunadeep, the label founded by Above & Beyond and named after the famous Anjuna Beach in Goa. Having started his career at the age of 18, he played a huge part in shaping the dance music scene in India and is no stranger to the global platform. At the forefront of the electronic music movement in the country, he’s toured alongside a wide array of acts ranging from Dixon and Black Coffee to David Guetta and Kygo while performing at global festivals including Tomorrowland Unite and Electric Daisy Carnival.

ARJUN VAGALE: Hailed as the pioneer of Techno in India, Arjun has risen to the forefront for the quality and depth of his productions and DJ sets while always staying true to his roots. Fresh off his release on Jeff Mill’s Axis records, Arjun is all geared up and ready to make you move at this year’s Hello Calcutta.

BLOT: Blot is a producer, musician, and DJ based out of Delhi. On its face, most associate the name with pioneering minimal, modern house and techno from India but every small detail adds up to create a much wider multiverse. He draws from his technical expertise in music making an impact on the culture around his music.

SPACE MOTION: Space Motion is a Serbian DJ and producer for the last 16 years. His music represents a mixture of special and unique energy which he displays in genres like techno, progressive, tech, and deep house. He has been working with Bonzai records since 2007. He has been associated with great festivals across the globe and performed there. It is going to be a privilege to give a personal stamp to popular compositions from 70 and 80 of the 20th century filtered through electronic sound which represents the vision of his future him.

GHEIST: They are a Berlin-based production and live band who have been conquering the country’s best-known dancefloors. Fusing progressive with the house and techno textures, the German natives have forged a deep, melodic sound of their own which is melancholic and euphoric in equal measure.