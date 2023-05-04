The Dos And Donts of Hair Toppers and Extensions, Expert Speaks!

Home

Lifestyle

The Dos And Don’ts of Hair Toppers and Extensions, Expert Speaks!

Want hair toppers or extensions to volume, length, and fullness to their hair? Here’s what you should know before deciding.

Dos and Don’ts of hair extensions and hair toppers (Photo: Pexels)

Hair toppers and extensions have become essential hair accessories for many women looking to add volume, length, and fullness to their hair. However, achieving the desired look while protecting your natural hair and the hairpieces themselves can be a delicate balance. Here are some expert-recommended dos and don’ts to consider when using hair toppers and extensions.

Do’s of having hair extensions:

Choose a hair topper or extension that matches your hair type, texture, and colour. Opt for real human hair to achieve a more natural look and feel that blends seamlessly with your natural hair. Invest in high-quality hair toppers and extensions from reputable vendors. Low-quality hairpieces can be challenging to style and look unnatural, while cheap clips can cause breakage and damage to your natural hair. Consult with a professional stylist to get advice on the proper placement, attachment, and styling of your hair topper or extension. Incorrect placement or attachment can cause discomfort and even hair loss. Regularly care for your hair topper or extension, just like you would for your natural hair. This includes washing, conditioning, and styling with the right products and tools. Use a soft-bristled brush to prevent tangling and frizz. Apply heat protectant products before using hot styling tools, such as flat irons or curling irons, to prevent damage to your hair topper or extension. Consider investing in a custom hair topper or extension for a perfect fit and natural look. It’s important to view your hair extensions as investments, so go in for something high quality.

Don’ts of having hair extensions:

Avoid wearing hair toppers or extensions for extended periods, as they can pull on your natural hair and cause damage, breakage, and discomfort. Never pull or tug on the hair topper or extension, as this can cause damage to both the hairpiece and your natural hair. Do not sleep with your hair topper or extension attached, as this can cause tangling and damage to both the hairpiece and your natural hair. Do not wash your hair topper or extension too frequently, as this can dry out the hair and possibly damage the clips. Instead, wash them only when they become dirty or oily. Avoid wearing your hair topper or extension while swimming or in extreme weather conditions, such as wind or rain.

By following these dos and don’ts, you can maintain healthy and beautiful hair while enjoying the benefits of hair toppers and extensions. Remember to choose quality hairpieces, care for them regularly, and seek professional advice whenever needed. Your hair topper and extension can be your best friend when used correctly, so don’t hesitate to experiment and have fun with your new look!

— inputs by Richa Grover, Co-founder, 1 Hair Stop











