Dollar Industries Limited, a frontrunner in the Indian hosiery industry, has launched its latest brand campaign to promote Athleisurewear – a category that is gaining a lot of traction recently. The campaign has been conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, Kolkata. As Principal Sponsors of the Rajasthan Royals team for this edition of IPL, Dollar has partnered with five cricketing idols – Sanju Samson, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal & Riyan Parag of the Rajasthan Royals team to push forward the fashion quotient and strike a chord with the GenZ audience.

“With majority of business meetings taking place in front of a notebook at home – casual leggings, sweatpants and loungewear have quickly become inherent pieces of our personal and professional wardrobes. This has naturally prompted us to launch an entire range of Athleisure wear – Tank Tops, Crew Necks, Henleys, Polos, Sweatshirts, Jackets, Hoodies, Bermudas, Capris, Track Pants, Joggers and Socks – which perfectly marries our young consumer’s desire for comfortable yet trendy and versatile clothing options which they can wear at multiple events and locations, from work to gym classes to lunch dates”, said Mr Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited.

The campaign features the popular team players donning the chic yet relaxed Dolla Athleisure wear along with the Rajasthan Royal’s cap this IPL season. Through the campaign, Lowe Lintas has created an interesting visual narrative with fast cuts and fluid camera movements supported by grunge lighting, to reinforce the core product USPs of ease and style.



The brand has released the new campaign on their online platforms as well as other mediums.