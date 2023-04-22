‘The Role Of Youth In Countering Climate Change’ To Mark World Earth Day

Hulladek Recycling Pvt Ltd, Eastern India’s fastest growing e-waste management company, hosted a panel discussion on the eve of Earth Day on ‘The Role Of Youth In Countering Climate Change’. The panelists participating in the discussion were Rev. Dr. Dominic Savio, SJ, Principal, St Xavier’s College, Prof Manashi Roychowdhury, Co- Chairperson, Techno India Group, Prof (Dr.) Deepali Singhee, Principal, J.D Birla Institute, Dr Mahua Banerjee, Director, IMI-Kolkata, Mr. Aniruddha Bhattacharyya, Assistant Environmental Engineer, West Bengal Pollution Control Board, Dr Tanay Pramanik, Professor, University Of Engineering & Management, Ms. Indrani Ghosh, Asst Professor, Adamas University and Ms. Mom Mitra, Head of Marketing & Communication, iLEAD. The session was moderated by Mr. Nandan Mall, Founder & Managing Director, Hulladek Recycling.

Earth Day is celebrated across the globe to create environmental literacy for the youth. The theme for this year is ‘Invest In Our Planet’. For over a decade, matters such as global warming, pollution and waste generation has been discussed repeatedly – however the current heatwave in the city and the country are proof of the impending climate crisis in the coming future. The time has come for people across the country to choose sustainable alternatives, proper waste management solutions and take small steps together.

“We have organised this panel discussion with some of the most prestigious institutions in Kolkata to discuss the role of educational institutions in spearheading climate action programs and initiatives taken by them to encourage the students to become environmentally conscious citizens. Youths are the future of our country and our planet. Therefore, making our younger generation aware about sustainable practices and climate action is imperative. Our sincere thanks to all the panelists for being with us today,” said Mr Nandan Mall, Founder and Managing Director, Hulladek Recycling Pvt Ltd.

India is the fifth largest e-waste producer globally and with over 80% of the e-waste in India being managed by the informal sector, the scope of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) & Producer Responsibility Organisations (PRO) is bound to increase in the coming days.