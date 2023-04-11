Home

Heart Attack Risk: These 5 Factors Can Damage Your Heart

Considering the steep rise of heart problems globally, one of the best ways to reduce the risk of heart disease is to have a healthy diet along with maintaining a proper weight.

Heart diseases have become the major cause of death around the world. Considering the steep rise of heart problems globally, one of the best ways to reduce the risk of heart disease is to have a healthy diet along with maintaining a proper weight. A poor diet can significantly tax the heart and increase the risk of a heart attack. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra reveals in her Instagram post ”Unfortunately, heart diseases are the number one cause of death around the world. Whether or not heart diseases run in your family, heart health should be on your list of things to worry about. So, make preventing heart disease a priority, whether you are in your 20s or 60s. Taking care of your body and your heart can pay off for many years to come.”

5 Factors Can Increase Your Risk Of A Heart Attack

Smoking: Chemicals in cigarette smoke cause the blood to thicken and form clots inside veins and arteries. Blockage from a clot can lead to a heart attack and sudden death. High Blood Pressure: High Blood pressure can damage your arteries by making them less elastic, which decreases the flow of blood and oxygen to your heart and leads to heart disease. High Cholesterol: High LDL cholesterol can double a person’s risk of heart disease. That is because excess cholesterol can build up in the walls of arteries and limit blood flow to a person’s heart and other organs. Diabetes: High blood sugar can damage blood vessels and the nerves that control your heart. A blocked coronary artery can slow or stop blood from supplying oxygen and nutrients to your heart. Overweight or Obesity: Excess weight can lead to fatty material building up in your arteries. If the arteries that carry blood to your heart get damaged and clogged, it can lead to a heart attack.











