Tollywood Actress Ridhima Ghosh launches Samsung S23 series smartphones at Quest Mall Samsung Exclusive Cafe in Kolkata

Samsung has announced the launch of its latest high-end smartphone Flagship Series for the year 2023 – Galaxy S23. Renowned Tollywood Actress Ridhima Ghosh along with Mr. Sanjoy Tekriwal MD of Karuna Management Services LTD were present at the launch of Samsung Galaxy S23 Series at Quest Mall in Kolkata.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series consists of three models – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy S23 series comes in four nature-inspired matte hues: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. Bundle offer of Samsung Watch 4 Classic and Buds 2 also available.

Samsung is also offering the option to pay for the Galaxy S23 series in attractive installments along with several offer and discounts.