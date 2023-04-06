Home

Top 21 Lord Hanuman Names And Their Meanings For Your Baby Boy

Hanuman Names For Baby Boy: The parents are searching for unique yet significant names that also have ties to their faith, culture, and tradition. How about naming your children inspired by the Gods and Goddesses? Mostly all Hindu gods have multiple names, each of which has a unique and profound meaning. There are names that have been influenced by Lord Hanuman, who has been revered for many years. Hanuman, the protagonist of the Ramayana and one of the most beloved deities has several different names that refer to all of his exceptional abilities. He is highly recognized for his faithfulness, devotion, and dedication to Lord Rama. Children have been given names that honour the son of Kesari and Anjana Devi. Lord Hanuman, the monkey god who was blessed by the wind god Vayu, is the personification of numerous virtues. Chanting Lord Hanuman’s name, who is a manifestation of Lord Vishnu, is thought to ward off all types of evil. Here are some baby boy names that are inspired by Lord Hanuman as we prepare to celebrate his birthday.

TOP 21 LORD HANUMAN-INSPIRED NAMES FOR YOUR BABY BOY

Amit Vikram: Boundless, Immeasurable Anil: Breeze, Pure, Wind Bajrangi: Fighter that fights for the sake of god Bhaktvatsal: The protector of his devotees Chiranjeevi: Immortal Dhyananjaneya: Meditative mood Gyansagar: Ocean of knowledge Hanuman: Divine monkey-god Iraj: Wind-born Jitendriyay: One who conquered senses Kalanabh: One who can control and organise time Mahatejas: Radiant one Mahaveer: Bravest of brave Pratapvat: Splendour, Vigour Rudransha: A part of Lord Shiva Sanju: Triumphant Shaurya: Fearless, Mighty, Brave Tejas: Most radiant Urjit: Full of energy Vishvesh: Supreme being Vayunandan: Son of Vayu, wind god

