Home

Lifestyle

Top 5 Lipstick Shades For Brown Skin Tone, And Their Brands

All shades look good on dusky skin tones but there are some tones that flatter your complexion all the more. Here’s listing some shades and lipsticks that work best with dusky skin tones.

Lipsticks are a girl’s best friend; they can instantly light up your face and make you go from zero to hero in a flash of seconds. But finding the right shade for dusky skin can be a little tricky, a wrong shade can make you look all bland and washed out but the right shade can do a phenomenal reciprocation when combined with your natural lip shade.

Lipstick is probably the second thing that people notice on your face after your eyes, so the right shade has the power to baffle others. Here’s listing the top five lipsticks that are perfect for brown skin.

1. Brown

This shade goes best with dusky skin tones. The stunning brown shade has an oomph factor that can bring out sensuality and sultry.

Some lipsticks to consider in brown shades are :

L’Oreal Color Riche Cinnamon Toast

Faces Canada Weightless Matte Finish Lipstick-Flamboyant 12

Maybelline New York-Chilli Nude

Lakme 9 to 5 Primer, Matte Lip Color- MB13 Caramel Cut

2. Rust

Rusty shades with a blend of brown and nude work amazingly well on every skin tone especially brown skin.

Some rust shades for dusky skin tones are:

Maybelline New York Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick-

Color bar, take me as I am lipstick in sinful orange

Plump Matterrific Lipstick – on the peach.

3. Pink

Pink tones in fuchsia and hot pink are a match made in heaven with brown skin tones. It gives a very beautiful contrast with a dusky skin tone and enhances the entire face.

Some pink shades to consider are:

Faces Ultime Pro Matte Lip Crayon

Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy ate Lipstick – 671 Heated Pink.

Myglamm Lit Satin Matte Lipstick – Desperate Housewives.

4. Maroon

Another very beautiful shade that compliments brown skin is maroon, it’s sexy, hot, and attractive.

Some maroon shades to consider are :

Sugar – Nothing Else Matter Longwear Lipstick – 30 Mulberry Tale

MAC Cosmetics Diva

Lakme Absolute Matte Revolution Lipstick Burgundy Blast.

5. Red

Red is one change that you can never go wrong with. Even on a low day, red lipstick is all you need to spark up your face.

Some red lipsticks for brown skin to consider are:

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick Ruby Woo.

MAC Matte Lipstick Double Fudge.

Revlon Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick.

Hope this content helped. Follow this space for more beauty-related content.











