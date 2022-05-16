By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Traffic Gastropub, located at 2nd floor of City Centre 2, Rajarhat Newtown, brings Beer & Burger Festival for the burger fans to enjoy a menu full of lip-smacking, gourmet burgers

paired with the best beer cocktails, music and more to beat the heat this summer. The Festival starts on 15th of May and runs until the 30th, from 12 noon to 12 midnight with a pocket pinch of Rs.1500 for 2 people.

This fun fest features six veg and non-veg sumptuous burgers with a mindblowing taste, which remains as a great gastronomical experience.

The Grill Thrill Burger is a pork lover’s delight, which is a pork belly patty served with reduced

passion fruit nectar based beer cocktail, priced at Rs. 699. Chicken lovers can choose from Burger Gang (herb-crusted cilantro grill chicken burger with cucumber-infused beer cocktail priced at Rs.555) or Rocky’s Violence (chicken Chettinad burger with vodka-based rose flavoured beer cocktail priced at Rs.699).

For the seafood lovers, Patty Planet with prawn & chicken patty served with orange

peachy flavoured beer cocktail priced at Rs.699 is highly recommended. The Bachelor’s Burger comes with a mutton keema patty served with a spicy mary beer cocktail, priced at Rs. 799.

For the vegetarians, Farmers Delight is a must try. The exotic veggies twinkle burger that comes with an extra Mexican punch beer cocktail is priced at Rs.799. All the burgers are served with Masala Fries or French Fries with a choice of homemade sauce (BBQ mayo, curried mayo, spicy mayo, buffalo sauce, desi chutney and raw salsa).

Guided by the thought that people drink beer in the summer, Siddharth Gupta, Sekhar Chatterjee, and Swastik Nag, Directors of Traffic Gastropub, conceived the idea of this festival with a variety of beer cocktails alongside a

burger.

The menu promises not

only some of the Traffic favourites but also exclusive beer cocktails to suit the local palate.