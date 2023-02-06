Tripura Assembly Polls: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik holds door-to-door campaign in Dhanpur
Stepping up the election campaign in poll-bound Tripura, Union Minister and BJP Dhanpur Constituency Candidate Pratima Bhoumik held a door-to-door campaign in Dhanpur ahead of the Assembly Elections which is scheduled to be held on February 16.
Pratima Bhoumik met the people from different parts of Dhanpur and interacted with them.
Pratima Bhoumik is the Union Minister of State in the BJP-led government at the Centre. In 2021, Pratima Bhoumik created history by becoming the first politician from Tripura to become a Union Minister. She was appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Bhoumik, a first-time MP, was elected from the West Tripura constituency in the last general elections in 2019.
Bhoumik is popularly known as ‘Pratima Di’. Despite being an active politician for a long time, Pratima Bhoumik has always maintained a low profile. Bhoumik’s journey from Tripura to the Center has been full of hard work and success. Hailing from a farmer’s family, Pratima Bhoumik was the first graduate in her village.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
ASICS launches the GEL-NIMBUS™ 25, the most comfortable running shoe as tested by runners
ASICS is announcing the launch of the GEL-NIMBUS™ 25 running shoes, the most comfortable running shoe*, designed to help everyone...
The City of Joy to Witness a Joy Ride!
World Cancer Day celebration continues in the city of Joy, in a way that we might not have witnessed before....
Smt. Aparna Sen and Ms. Andrea Jeske flag off Move for Earth movement, a six-day Cycle Yatra across West Bengal to celebrate and inspire Climate Action by SwitchON Foundation
Smt. Aparna Sen, Ms. Andrea Jeske and Ms Priyadarshini Hakim flagged off Move for Earth movement, a six-day Cycle Yatra...
Tripura Assembly Elections: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik files Nomination from Dhanpur seat
Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik filed her nomination from Dhanpur seat for the upcoming Tripura Assembly Elections to be held on...
Upgrade your kitchen this New Year with TTK Prestige’s highly-efficient new launches – ‘Stack-o-mix Mixer Grinder’ & ‘Multi-Cooker’
It is time to refresh your kitchen this New Year with brand new appliances and cookware from TTK Prestige. The brand has launched...
SwitchON Foundation launches Move for Earth movement to celebrate and inspire Climate Action
SwitchON Foundation, Kolkata based award-winning not-for-profit entity, working across four major verticals – Clean Energy, Water, Climate Smart Agriculture, Skilling...
Average Rating