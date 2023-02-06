Entertainment Fashion & Lifestyle

Tripura Assembly Polls: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik holds door-to-door campaign in Dhanpur

Stepping up the election campaign in poll-bound Tripura, Union Minister and BJP Dhanpur Constituency Candidate Pratima Bhoumik held a door-to-door campaign in Dhanpur ahead of the Assembly Elections which is scheduled to be held on February 16.

Pratima Bhoumik met the people from different parts of Dhanpur and interacted with them.

Pratima Bhoumik is the Union Minister of State in the BJP-led government at the Centre. In 2021, Pratima Bhoumik created history by becoming the first politician from Tripura to become a Union Minister. She was appointed as the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Bhoumik, a first-time MP, was elected from the West Tripura constituency in the last general elections in 2019.

Bhoumik is popularly known as ‘Pratima Di’. Despite being an active politician for a long time, Pratima Bhoumik has always maintained a low profile. Bhoumik’s journey from Tripura to the Center has been full of hard work and success. Hailing from a farmer’s family, Pratima Bhoumik was the first graduate in her village.

