Try Chicken Xiaolongbao Dish at Home With This Easy Recipe

Chicken Xiaolongbao recipe: Chinese cuisine is known for its delicate wrapping and flavorful soup filling with a powerful aroma.

Xiao Long Bao, casually known as XLB, is a much-loved Chinese cuisine known for its delicate wrapping and flavorful soup filling with a powerful aroma. You can try making these dumplings at home by following the recipe shared by the Mainland China restaurant in Andheri (Mumbai).

Ingredients & Quantity:

FOR THE BROTH

-Chicken Wings 1.5 Kg

-Scallions 100 Gm

-Fresh Ginger 15 Gm

-White Peppercorn 10 Gm

-Celery Stalk 20 Gm

-Water 2.4 Ltr

-Salt To Taste

FOR THE FILLING

-Chicken Mince 150 Gm

-Soy Light 1 Tsp

-Salt To Taste

-Spring Onion 10 Gm

FOR THE DOUGH

-All Purpose Flour 70 Gm

-Boiling Water 70 Ml

Method:

Combine all the ingredients for the broth in a stock pot and cover with cold water, bring to a boil over high heat, reduce to a simmer, and simmer, uncovered for 2 1/2 hrs. Line a fine-mesh strainer with cheesecloth, and set it over a large heat-proof bowl. Carefully pour the bone broth through the strainer into the bowl until the liquid has been strained. Discard solids in the strainer. Season to taste with salt, cover, and refrigerate until set into a semi-firm jelly.

Meanwhile, combine all the filling ingredients and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Make dough with flour and water. Cover with a damp towel and let rest for at least 30 min.

When the broth is gelled, transfer the filling mixture to a bowl along with 1 and a 1/2 cup of jellied broth. Season with salt. Keep the filling in a well-chilled condition.

To form dumplings, place 1 tbs of filling in the center of a wrapper. Moisten the edges with a wet fingertip. Pleat the edges of the wrapper repeatedly, pinching the edge closed after each pleat until the entire dumpling is sealed in a clinched purse shape.

Steam the dumpling for 6-7 mins. Serve immediately, being careful not to break them.












