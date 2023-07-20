Try These Healthy Easy-to-Make Millet Recipes to Savor This Rainy Season

Home

Monsoon bring many diseases, such as dengue, cold and viral fever. You need to take care of yourself during monsoon season, Don't eat junk food or street food. Here are some easy-to-make recipes that are delicious and healthy.

Monsoon Magic: Delicious recipe of Millet Samosa to enjoy during rainy days.

Monsoon season has finally arrived and everyone has a craving for Pakoda and chai. However, it also brings many infections and diseases. You need to take extra care of yourself during monsoon time. Here are some oil-free easy recipes to make for delicious and healthy foods such as Millet Falafel, and Millet Samosa and enjoy your monsoon.

Millet Falafel

Ingredients:

1 cup Soaked and boiled Jowar

1 ½ cup Chickpeas, Drained and Rinsed

½ cup Chopped Onion

Minced Garlic, 2 cloves

½ cup Chopped Fresh Parsley

½ cup Chopped Fresh Coriander

1 tsp Ground Cumin (Jeera)

½ tsp Ground Coriander

Salt as required

¼ tsp Black Pepper

2 tbsp Oil

2 tbsp Gram Flour (Besan)

Method:

In a mixer jar, grind the cooked millet, chickpeas, onion, garlic, parsley, coriander leaves, cumin (jeera), coriander, salt, and black pepper until the mixture comes together, but still has some texture.

Add the oil and flour and grind until mixed thoroughly. Scoop the mixture into tablespoon-sized balls and flatten slightly.

Arrange the falafel on the crusty plate and place it on the high grill mesh rack in the microwave oven.

Select Convection mode, set 200°C temperature and bake for 12 minutes.

After the beep, remove the crusty plate and turn all falafel balls upside down and again bake the falafel balls for 8 minutes.

After the beep, remove the crusty plate and turn all falafel balls upside down and again bake the falafel balls for 8 minutes. Serve the falafel with pita bread, hummus, and your favorite toppings, such as chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions

Preparation Time: 10 Minutes

Cooking Time: 20 Minutes

Millet Samosa

Ingredients:

½ cup Jowar flour

1 cup All-purpose flour

A pinch of Ajwain

Salt as required

½ cup Water

Oil as required

For Filling:

Boiled Potatoes 2 Nos.

¼ cup Boiled peas

¼ tsp Grated Ginger

1 tsp Red Chili Powder

½ tsp Coriander Powder

1 tsp Cumin Powder

2 tsp Kasoori Methi

½ tsp Lemon Juice

1 tsp Garam Masala

Some chopped Coriander Leaves

Salt to taste

Method:

Mix the Jowar flour, and maida with salt, oil, ghee, and ajwain, and combine to form a crumbly mixture.

Now slowly add enough water to make a pliable dough, not too soft.

Divide the dough and shape it into balls.

Now prepare the filling for the samosa by mixing all the ingredients for the filling. Divide the dough into 4 equal parts and make it into balls.

Roll each ball into 6-inch diameter circles and cut each circle in half.

Spread the paste lightly all along the edge of one semicircle.

Spread potato filling in the center leaving the edges to fold it into triangle shape pockets, or the desired shape seal the edges with a little water.

Continue filling the rest of the Samosas.

Keep the 4 samosas on the crusty plate and brush all sides with oil. Put the crusty plate on grill high rack in the microwave oven and select Convection mode, set 200°C temperature and bake samosas for 10 minutes.

When it beeps, turn the samosas upside down and again bake for 10 minutes.

When it beeps, turn the samosas upside down and again bake for 10 minutes. Serve with Ketchup or chutney

Preparation Time: 15 Minutes

Cooking Time: 20 mins

