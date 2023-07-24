  • 6291968677
Try This 4-Ingredient Ayurvedic Concoction to Manage Digestive Issues Naturally

Gut Health: Try This 4-Ingredient Ayurvedic Concoction to Manage Digestive Issues Naturally

Monsoon season brings host of infections and health issues. Several factors may lead to easy spread of germs and bacteria during monsoons. Digestive issues become common than ever during weather change. Indigestion, bloating, hiccups, heartburn, stomach pain, ulcers, and nausea are some of the common symptoms of gastric problems. According to nutritionist, Lovneet batra ”During the monsoon season, it’s essential to take care of your gut health, as it plays a vital role in maintaining overall well-being, immunity, and digestion one way to do that is by incorporating gut-friendly drink into your diet.

Try This Stomach-Calming Tea To Keep Digestive Issues At Bay:

  • Take one tablespoon of cumin seeds and fennel seeds each, one inch of ginger and 1-2 cardamom. Combine all these ingredients in one litre of water and bring to boil.
  • Keep boiling till the water is reduced to half. Strain it, allow it to cool down and drink later.

Cardamom, fennel, jeera, and ginger tea is so simple to make and incredibly comforting. It also boasts a whole range of health benefits, particularly in terms of digestion.

  • Cardamom: The presence of methanolic extract, a component in cardamom, helps in alleviating gastrointestinal problems such as acidity, flatulence, indigestion, and stomach aches.
  • Fennel seeds: Fennel seeds contain anethole, fenchone and estragole that act as antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory
  • Cumin seeds (jeera): Thymol found in cumin seeds stimulates gastric gland secretion. This helps to break down complex nutrients like proteins, fat, and sugar to keep your gut healthy
  • Ginger: Ginger as an important dietary agent which possesses carminative effect, decreases pressure on lower esophageal sphincter, reduces intestinal cramping, and prevents dyspepsia, flatulence, and bloating
  • So, embrace the monsoon season with joy and mindfulness, nourishing your gut health along the way. Wishing you a delightful and gut-friendly rainy season










