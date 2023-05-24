Home

Buddha Bowl Recipe: Try This Wholesome Goodness in One-Bowl Meal

A Buddha bowl is a nourishing and colorful meal that typically features an assortment of vegetarian ingredients arranged in a single bowl or high-rimmed plate. It is a popular dish known for its diverse flavors and textures. Typically served cold, a Buddha bowl often includes a variety of components such as whole grains like quinoa or brown rice, plant-based proteins such as chickpeas or tofu, and a vibrant assortment of vegetables. It offers a balanced and wholesome eating experience, providing a range of nutrients and satisfying flavors in one convenient and visually appealing presentation. Chef Manoj Kumar Pandey, Partner Chef, The Piano Man shares an easy recipe that can help you make a buddha bowl for your guests.

Buddha Bowl Ingredients

BOWL

⅔ cup dry quinoa

1 ⅓ cup vegetable broth

4 cups baby spinach, loosely packed

1 cup cucumber, chopped

1 cup purple cabbage, chopped

¼ cup roasted sunflower seeds

Garlic tahini dressing

Avocado slices, for serving

SWEET POTATOES

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled or unpeeled

1–2 Tablespoons avocado or olive oil

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

CHICKPEAS

1 15 oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1-2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon chili powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Chop sweet potatoes into 1/2-inch chunks. Try to make them around the same size so that they are all done cooking at the same time. Place sweet potatoes, oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl and toss to combine. Pour sweet potatoes onto parchment lined baking sheet (save some room for the chickpeas).

Add the chickpeas to a mixing bowl with oil and seasonings. Use your hands to coat the chickpeas well. Pour chickpeas onto a baking sheet, separate from the sweet potatoes.

Bake for 30-35 minutes, tossing once half-way through, until sweet potatoes are soft. Remove from oven, taste and season with additional salt if needed.

While sweet potatoes and chickpeas are roasting, rinse and drain quinoa if needed. Add quinoa and broth to a saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and cook for 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork and let cool for 5-10 minutes.

Meanwhile, make the dressing and set aside.

To make the bowls, add ½ cup quinoa, 1 cup spinach, ½ cup sweet potatoes, ⅓ cup chickpeas, ¼ cup cucumber, ¼ cup cabbage, and 1 Tablespoon sunflower seeds to 4 bowls. Drizzle 2 Tablespoons of dressing and top with sliced avocado, if desired.

