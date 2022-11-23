TTK Prestige launches India’s first Hard Anodised Cookware with 6-Layer Non-stick Coating – DURASTONE

India’s leading and trusted name in kitchen appliances, has introduced yet another winning cookware ensemble –Durastone. This innovative new range is India’s first Hard Anodised Non-Stick cookware with a unique 6-Layer Non-stick Coating. This new feature offers consumers an extra resilient finish making their products durable and long-lasting. In addition to being functional and built to last, Durastone’s aesthetic finish and design is sure to add beauty and elegance to every kitchen.

The Durastone range consists of 3 Fry Pans, 3 Omni Tawas, 3 Concave Tawas, 2 Casseroles, 2 Kadais, 1 WOK and 1 Tea Pan.

Durastone’s line of cookware offers high abrasion resistance when compared to other non-stick cookware offerings in the market. This is due to the non-stick coating on a hard anodised vessel. The Omni Tawas and Concave Tawas come with a thick bottom to ensure even heat distribution with no hot-spots. The rest of the products in Durastone cookware come with a forged bottom to ensure that they stay sturdy and do not lose shape with regular use. This results in trouble-free performance and an elegant look for life.

The entire cookware range is PFOA-free, which means that there are no harmful chemicals. Along with safety, the range also offers a smooth and hassle-free cooking experience with excellent non-stick performance owing to its unique 6-layers of non-stick coating. The ‘stay-cool’ stainless-steel handles not only add a classic and elegant touch to the range, but also ensures convenience and ease of use. Additionally, the entire range is metal spoon friendly while being versatile too. It can be used on both, gas stove and induction.

Over the last 66 years, TTK Prestige has emerged as the go-to kitchen appliances brand for home-cooks across the country. In fact, it is estimated that there exists a TTK Prestige product in nearly every Indian kitchen. The brand operates on the pillars of trust, safety and innovation, which forms the basis of every TTK Prestige product. Right from inception, the brand has addressed the pain points of home-cooks across the country. With the launch of Durastone, TTK Prestige is offering home-cooks a cookware range that focuses on durability coupled with visual appeal.

The cookware range is available for purchase at Prestige Xclusive stores, select dealer outlets, the brand’s exclusive e-store shop.ttkprestige.com and other leading ecommerce sites.

About TTK Prestige (www.ttkprestige.com): TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades TTK Prestige Limited, has emerged as India’s largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige launched ‘Prestige Clean Home’ a range of innovative home cleaning solutions when it also bought the UK based Horwood Homewares and launched Judge Brand in India in August 2017.